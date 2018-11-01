Web Hosting Review Hosting Co UK

Hosting.co.uk Overview

Key Selling Points:

leading web hosting service providers

known for its ultra-fast, fully secured services offered at an amazing price

Reliable Infrastructure, Complete Programming Support, cPanel Control Panel, Private Email

Services Offered: Web Hosting, VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Services with cPanel, Business Email, Cloud Apps and Services

Support: 24 x 7 x 365

What for Customers?

Free web hosting migration

Reliable and secure online presence, e-commerce stores needing reliability and performance.

Hosting.co.uk offers great web hosting services at best prices in the industry. It offers Web hosting and Reseller hosting solutions with Dedicated servers and Virtual Private Servers. Along with this, Business E-Mail and Cloud Services are also offered. Its data centres, Servers and Network having a PUE of under

Hosting Plans

Web Hosting includes several useful features like cPanel Control Panel, secure email accessible through your phone, webmail and desktop, reliable infrastructure, LAMP, Account Migration, 2checkout Merchant with 24 hrs good customer support.

Addons features like 1-Click Software Installers, which install various apps like Drupal, phpBB, Joomla, Magento, WordPress and 200 others.

Reseller Hosting offers White Label, cPanel & WHM, Host multiple websites, Sell web hosting, SEO Tools with cPanel / WebHostManager. It offers full programming language support of PHP, MySQL, Perl, HTML, CSS, HTML5, JavaScript, Python, Ruby on Rails and more. Reseller tools like Blesta/WHMCS billing software.

VPS features comprises of Full root access, Unlimited bandwidth, Up to 50GB web space, Up to 4 x FREE IP`s, Guaranteed CPU & RAM, Fast & reliable VPS servers, cPanel & WHM VPS control panel, VPS Server management option etc.

Dedicated Servers offers Up to 4 x 1TB HDD`s, Up to 128GB Memory, Windows or Linux OS, cPanel & WHM s control panel, Full root access, 2 x FREE IP Addresses, Free setup, Full Network or Hardware Support and many more.

Cloud Services comprises of rich cloud solutions such as Online Backup, Online Server Backup, MEGA Cloud Storage, Hosted Exchange 2013, Ultimate cloud package, All free entry package.

Business Email Accounts services are offered which protects your sensitive data and offers you 24 hrs email support whenever you need. Size of mailbox is 25 GB per account, unlimited e-mail aliases, Outlook web access, ActiveSync access etc. is offered.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

99.9% service uptime guarantee is offered which ensures your websites and servers are up all the time. It shows increased reliability and high performance. Best Servers are used, results in offering of prompt, powerful, high quality and reliable services.

Features and Control Panel

30 Days money back guarantee

24 *7*365 Exceptional customer support

Softaculous app installer install various apps like Joomla, WordPress, Magento, Drupal etc. in just a single click

Free migration service

99.9% uptime guarantee

cPanel control panel and WHM

Servers are powered by the latest Intel & Dell hardware

Pros

Good assistance throughout the day

Green Web hosting provider

Hosting Prices are never increased for your account for lifetime

Setup of User accounts instantly

Cons

As such there are no cons, I don’t found it

Cancellation policy

Company may refund your money in first 30 Days of usage of service if you don`t found them satisfactory and as per requirement. It offers you with 30 Days money back guarantee.

Conclusion

Hosting.co.uk offers a right web host as per your requirement with a good combination of a reliable network, prompt servers, exceptional customer support and all this at a reasonable price.