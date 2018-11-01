Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostStoreBd

Hostsrebd offers web hosting services and web design, founded in 2012. They deliver excellent services at affordable rates along with great customer support. Now, hoststore is serving more than 2000 customers globally. Also include some hosting solution such as unlimited hosting, shared hosting, cloud hosting, Windows, and VPS hosting. Support team monitors servers, RAM, FTP, Email, CPU all the time and if anything goes wrong, they resolve that issue instantly. Their industry standard quality hardware offers reliability and ensures customer’s security and safety. Provide protection from hacking and DDoS with automatic backup. Hoststore offers hosting features such as money back guarantee, full root access, unlimited domains, free CloudFlare and more.

Hoststorebd : Company Overview

Hoststorebd, an honest and trustful web service provider, offering web design as well as web hosting services since 2012. Dedicated workforce appointed tried to deliver best services at affordable prices with good customer support to their clients which results in a huge customer base of more than 2000 clients serving by company. Various Web hosting solutions and services like Shared hosting, Special hosting, Unlimited hosting, Cloud hosting, cPanel/ Windows VPS hosting are offered to clients as each and every client has different business hosting requirements.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

High performance is rendered by the company as its servers are proactively monitored round the clock in order to overcome or resolve the issues instantly, or if anything goes wrong. CPU, RAM, and services like FTP, MySQL, E-Mail & Web Server are monitored all the time by a team of people, dedicated for this to ensure that everything will move in a right direction.

In terms of offering reliability, Industry standard high-quality hardware with best components is used by the company to give best results. For ensuring safe and secure sites of clients, Sitelock as a security feature or tool is offered by the company. Protection from DDoS & Hacking attacks with data backup also taken care of so as to ensure better security.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting offers various plans include features such as E-Mail Accounts, FTP Accounts, 1 Free IP, MySQL Databases, Sub-domains.

Unlimited Hosting offers features like One Click Installs, Unmetered Bandwidth, Host Single Domain with 100% White Hosting.

Special Hosting plans Host Single Domain, offers 100% Uptime & White hosting, Newspaper/E-commerce Optimized.

Cloud Base Server offers Cloud Hosting, which is fully scalable host Single Domain having features like 3 Subdomain, FTP Accounts, E-mail Accounts, Mysql Databases.

Full managed cPanel VPS Plans offers features Unlimited Traffic, cPanel & WHM, 1 Private IP Address, Root access with 24*7 support.

Cheap Windows VPS plan provides several features like SSD Boost, Unlimited Traffic, Windows 2008 /2012 R2, Linux/ Windows OS, etc.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Customer Support

Free cPanel/WHM Control Panel

Free Cloudfare

Unconditional Money back guarantee

Free Website Builder & Webmail

Full Root access

WHMCS & Business E-Mail

DDoS Protection

Free DNS Management/ email account

1 Free IP, MySQL Databases

One Click Installs

Host Unlimited Domains

Free Data Backup

100% White Hosting & 100% Uptime

Support

A good and satisfactory customer service is offered by the company to their clients 24*7. In case, they have any queries, issues, required technical assistance or help, a client can ask the same or drop their suggestions by submitting a Support ticket, dropping an e-mail, or by giving a call. To get in touch with the team of experts or customer care, client can give a call on Skype too.

In case, clients seeking any kind of information or like to resolve the issues on their own, a rich and good Knowledgebase is available for them, using which client can help him.

Pros

A complete managed solution

Customer Service available 24*7

Technical Support for round the clock

Proactive monitoring of VPS for 24*7

More than 200 Website Scripts

Support rendered to small scale companies

Best services at best possible prices

High-quality hardware

Website Design & Bulk SMS services

Website tools are offered

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Live Chat Option is not offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A client in case not satisfied with the Managed Shared & Reseller hosting services may ask for the cancellation of account within first 7 days of account usage. This states that a client gets a time-period of 7 days to judge the services and if not satisfied ask for account cancellation and refund. However, this policy applies only to monthly shared & reseller hosting plans and not applicable to VPS, Dedicated servers, install fees for custom software, administrative fees & domain name purchased.

One more point to be noted here, accounts which are registered for first time are eligible for a refund. If any user cancelled his account and signed again, he is not entitled for any refund

Conclusion

Hoststorebd, a reliable web host, offers web design, web hosting, and other services as well to their thousands of customers. Large no. of hosting services inc. Shared, Cloud, Dedicated, VPS, cPanel all are offered at best low prices with good uptime & good support.