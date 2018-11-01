Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostwinds

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Hostwinds

About Company – Hosting Review Hostwinds

We are not calculating uptime for Hostwinds. The Analysis graph shows that 0 existing domains were deleted from Hostwinds and 0 domains were transferred away from Hostwinds. The graph also shows that 0 new domains were registered with Hostwinds and 0 domains were transferred to Hostwinds from other web hosts. Based on social media content and conversations, Hostwinds has 100% positive user sentiment.

Hostwinds: Company Overview

Taking into consideration, that the greater the service and support, more premium the price and low pricing juxtapositioned with inferior assistance, Hostwinds was founded in 2010. It was formed by taking into account a middle path between the two ends. The driving force is to assure quality services with constant support to the customers. Hostwinds offers shared hosting, business and reseller packages, virtual private server (VPS), and cloud server hosting.

Hostwinds Plans

Shared Hosting consists of Basic Advanced and Ultimate plans. Choice in basic web and business class shared hosting is also offered along with reselling options. The features include: Softaculous, unlimited bandwidth and disk space, Web CEO Account, MySQL accounts, cPanel, Hotlink protection, web-based file manager, password protected directories, AWStats, Webalizer

Reseller Hosting also has the same levels of plans: Basic, Advanced, and Ultimate, and its features include up to 75 cPanel accounts, free Ensom reseller account and web host manager complete solution (WHMCS) with fees for Basic plan.

VPS Hosting

Price starts at $13 per month, 1 CPU core, 512 MB RAM, 20GB Space and 1 TB bandwidth

Less expensive and as powerful as a dedicated server. Features like: OpenVZ virtualization, up to 175 GB disk space, up to 10 Ghz CPU, up to 6 GB burstable memory, up to 4 GB guaranteed memory, depending on tier chosen, cPanel and WHM.

Cloud Server Hosting has scalable solutions, up to 800 GB disk space,up to 20 Ghz CPU, up to 24 GB burstable memory, up to 18 GB guaranteed memory, dedicated network; no sharing with other cloud serves or overselling,

choice of Linux distributions; CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Scientific, SUSE, cPanel and WHM

Features and Control Panel

Anytime upgradation within client area.

Instant setup provided.

60 day money back guarantee.

99.9% uptime guarantee

Free migration

Hostwinds Support

Hostwinds provide support at all days, anytime of the year. The support is done via ticketing and the response time is guaranteed with 15 minutes to one hour. It also ropes a live chat and emergency support feature.

Pros

Client support: Hostwinds makes a constant effort cater to the needs of customers and allows them to operate efficiently. Clients manage SSL certificates or domains easily concerning a single control panel.

Services: Clients experience the ease of registering and transferring domain names through Hostwinds. Optimization of server for high incoming traffic to guarantee fast speeds, protecting websites and server from external attacks is viable.

Guarantee: The Company guarantees a 99.9% uptime. In case of failure, deductions can be made from the client’s invoice.

Customer service: For resolving any kind of technical issue, the client can get in touch with their tech support teams any time.

Costs: In pricing, Hostwinds offer their hosting packages at affordable prices. The most impressive amongst these is their VPS plans, priced less than $10 per month. The company offers a 60 day money back guarantee for convenience of customers.

Cons

Difficult-to-find cancellation option.

It proves to be a bit expensive especially for personal use.

Limited resources girdle the creativity.

Hostwinds Cancellation Policy

Hostwinds has a solid 60-day money-back guarantee which is an added feature from other’s 30-day money-back guarantee, but it isn`t as prolonged as Dreamhost`s liberal 97-day guarantee. For cancellation the request should reach before deadline, preferably before 14 days of service termination or automatic renewal is carried out. Conclusion

Such plans are offered that are suitable for individuals and medium-sized business. They are scalable and the company provides dedicated, physical servers and Windows VPS options. With flexible and feature-packed VPS plans, Hostwinds is one provider that should be tried for its US based support.

Hostwinds Social Media Buzz

Hostwinds is considered a no-SPAM-tolerance network by Spamhaus!