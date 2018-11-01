Latest News And Web Hosting Review Awardspace

AwardSpace Overview

Awardspace, a winning web hosting company, founded in 2002, owned by Zetta Hosting Solutions ltd and AttractSoft GmbH. Former one is a premier web hosting provider offers excellent web hosting services like VPS hosting, including domain registration, Web desgin. Latter one is a Germany based software development and software outsourcing company. It has a rich experience of more than 10 years in Web Hosting Industry and it has hosted over 1 Million websites.

Since 2005, a php web hosting service with limited features for free is offered by provider, results in a big client database. It also leads to company marked us as a pioneer in the Free Web Hosting industry.

AwardSpace: Reliability and Uptime Report

To ensure reliability and high performance, 99.99% network and service uptime guarantee is offered by company through their strategically located Data Centers having a Clustered Platform, UPS / Diesel Generator, High quality hardware with 24 / 7 Monitoring. A team of customer care and administrators is very dedicated towards serving of customers and thus working all the time, night and day, to serve good service.

AwardSpace Plans

SSD VPS Hosting plans are of three types Starter VPS, Pro VPS and Advanced VPS. It comprises of useful features such as Powerful Multiprocessors Systems, OS Choice Debian 8.0 Jessie or Debian 7.2 Wheezy and CentOS 6.0, No Setup Fees, User friendly In-House Panel Included with Debian OS for free, Blazing Fast SSD Storage and Webmin Control Panel with Debian OS. Each of them includes Full SSH Root Access, 1 IP Address, Easy VPS Control Panel, Server Control Panel.

Premium Shared Hosting offers three plans, namely, Max Pack Plus, Web Pro Plus, Basic.

Semi Dedicated Hosting offers three plans, namely Starter Semi Dedicated, Pro Semi Dedicated, Advanced Semi Dedicated.

Unlimited Disk space and Bandwidth is offered in Premium plans. Other features included in both kinds of hosting are Weekly Data Backup, 99.9% Network Uptime guarantee, Web Site Builder, 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. It includes other features related to E-Mail like Virus & SPAM Protection, Webmail, POP3 / IMAP, SMTP Access etc. Website management like Full DNS and WHOIS Management, Advanced Control Panel, Web Based File Manager, Password Protection etc. Scripting & Database features Perl, CGI, Ruby Python, SSI (Server Side Include) Support and many more. Security features like Firewall protection, RAID Backup, Shared SSL, and Zacky installer.

Free Shared Hosting offers same category of features as given above like E-Mail based, Security, Website management, Scripting & Databases, Zacky installer with good customer support. Only difference is that some of them are in limited qty and some of them are missing from the list.

AwardSpace: Features and Control Panel

User friendly WordPress Installer

Point and Click free Website builder

Software applications installer for free

Free Domain & Sub domain name

Blogging

E-Commerce

Web Hosting Control Panel

Domain Names Control Panel

Advanced Control panel and VPS Control Panel

SSL Control Panel and SSL Certificates

AwardSpace Support

Awardspace offers an industry leading web hosting customer support. They are having a team of highly qualified staff inc. technicians who are having good knowledge of web technologies, techniques and systems. They monitor everything round the clock, provide prompt response in emergency, offers efficent support to clients request. Ticket System is available. FAQ and Video Tutorials are also available for clients support.

Pros

Integrity, Quality and Innovation

100-best-free-webspace.com, one of the biggest free webhosting directories recommend this

Risk free service and Free web hosting

Custom in-house developed platform

Ensures high security

Strategically located Data Centers

Green Hosting

Safe & Secure Payment

Fast and efficient response

Cons

No money back and service uptime guarantee on VPS Hosting plans

Cancellation Policy

Refund policy of Awardspace is applicable on Premium Shared Hosting, Semi-Dedicated Hosting Plans. If clients found their services unsatisfactory and looking for a refund, may ask for the same within 30 days of service ordered.

Conclusion

An award winning web hosting provider, rich experience of more than 10 yrs, hosted over 1 million websites, pioneer in the free web hosting industry, great uptime, reliability, performance, money back guarantee, fully features hosting plans, contro panel, and 24 hrs good customer service.