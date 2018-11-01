Latest News and Hosting Review Smartt

Key Selling Points
- Digital Consulting Agency
Headquarters: Burnaby, BC
Executive
CEO: Saleh Tousi
Services Offered: IT Services, Web Design, Digital Marketing, Branding
What for Customers?
- Reliable and high-quality hosting solutions
Support: 24.7.365. Customer-Centric culture with strong technical expert team
Latest News
- (November 15, 2017) Acquired the majority of Localweb.com (American Data Technology, Inc.)’s Commercial Hosting Business and Assets
- (October 16, 2017) Acquired web-hosting company Sprintserve Net, LLC