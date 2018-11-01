Latest News and Hosting Review CenturyLink

Key Selling Points

Global communications and IT services company focused on connecting its customers to the power of the digital world.

Services Offered

Network and data systems management, big data analytics, managed security services, hosting, cloud, and IT consulting services

The company provides expertise in multi-cloud management, hosted SAP solutions, data analytics, cyber security services, and IT consulting.

Cloud Application Manager: A cloud-agnostic management platform which enables companies to better manage workloads across any cloud or infrastructure. It allows multi-cloud lifecycle collaboration between development, operations, and finance, enabling teamwork between the organizations most crucial to digital transformation.

Other Services Offered: broadband, voice, video, advanced data and managed network services over a robust 265,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 360,000-route-mile international transport network

What for Customers?

The company delivers an innovative and complete portfolio of network and IT services with industry best practices and solutions across multiple cloud platforms.

Global organizations rely on to connect them to the power of the digital world to achieve their digital transformation goals and for greater business agility and competitive differentiation.

The consultive approach of the company helps customers to determine and implement the best execution venue for the major applications to optimize the productivity of the strategic digital initiatives.

Achievements/Awards

(July 13, 2017) The company named a Leader in Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe,” published on June 28, 2017, by Tiny Haynes, Gianluca Tramacere, Gregor Petri and Ross Winser, for the fifth consecutive year based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”