Hosting for News-media Providing News online

Online Newsroom to keep the public informed with up-to-the-minute information. As the news gets posted on the website, it got distributed to email and social media contacts. The news post contains videos, images, news releases, easily shareable on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Google+ and LinkedIn through share button.

Less susceptible to local problems or other disasters.

Pinkcity.com: Voice of Jaipur. Providing latest news about events of Jaipur.

SembraMedia – Providing Online news content in Spanish

Founder: Janine Warner

Online Protection – News-media

Jigsaw Project Shield (run by Google) and Deflect, run by Equalit.ie

Business Wire

Headquarters: Berkshire Hathaway

Establishment: 1961

Services Offered

Press release distribution and regulatory disclosure

Distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis

Delivers news directly into editorial systems

A leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network

Customers

Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals

Communications professionals and news consumers

A trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities

West Corporation

A leader in technology-enabled services connecting people and businesses around the world. Through continued innovative, high-performance, delivery and strategic acquisitions, the company is growing its product-suite and customer-base.

Partners: a Multi-year partnership with Nasdaq offering its listed clients seamless access to press release distribution, web hosting, and webcasting solutions.

Sales and/or operations: The United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America

Services Offered

Innovative solutions for effective communication with investors, customers and employees, through targeted, timely delivery of relevant messaging.

Executive

CEO: John Shlonsky

President: Rob Wechsler

Latest News

(April 06, 2018) Acquired Public Relations, and Digital Media Businesses to enhance its diverse portfolio of solutions which include communication tools, media intelligence and multimedia services for organizations across all industries. he acquired products and services include:

GlobeNewswire : a global press release distribution platform and media contacts database with analytics

Web Hosting : a web hosting service purpose-built for investor relations and external communications functions

Webcasts : a multimedia service that publishes webcasts, webinars, video presentations and other content

Media Intelligence : a media monitoring and analyst-curated daily news reporting service

: a media monitoring and analyst-curated daily news reporting service Influencers Database: a service to identify and connect with relevant traditional and social media profiles