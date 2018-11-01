Latest News And Web Hosting Review Squidix

Squidix : Company Overview

Since its incorporation a couple of years ago, US-based Squidix Web Hosting has successfully created lots of projects for Marine Executive Association, integration software for Capital One, information systems for Joint Strike Fighter, and hosted approximately 10,000 domains for individuals and corporate. Squidix Web Hosting relies more on customer support than on expensive advertising stints for increased sales. The Company serves clients from all over the world and are preferred by big and small trading alike for web presence.

Uptime Report

Though the company has not provided the user with any uptime assurance, the customer reviews spill the beans about their reliable uptime performance.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting is for basic hosting requirements and is apt for personal to small enterprises. Two plans: 10 GB and 25 GB provide Unlimited Premium Bandwidth, cPanel and Softaculous, Unlimited Domains and 10 – 25 GB SSD Storage. Additionally, it provides CloudFlare, Spam Protection, Server Side Statistics, SSH Access, FTP Access, SSDs, CloudLinux & CageFS and PHP Version Selector.

Semi Dedicated Hosting consists of six packages depending on storage provided and they offer: 1 – 12 CPU Cores, cPanel and Softaculous, 1 – 32 GB RAM, 25GB to 1 TB SSD Storage, 500GB – 25 TB Premium Bandwidth and Unlimited Domains. Free Performance Audit, Free SEO Report, $100 Ad Voucher and Free Migration is an added advantage.

Managed VPS Hosting plans vary according to the storage provided and offer: Fully Managed, 2 – 64 TB Premium Bandwidth, 2 – 64 GB RAM, 48 – 1536 GB SSD Storage and includes cPanel & WHM.

Managed Dedicated Servers comes with a variety of server options. It renders following features: 8 – 128 GB RAM, 10 – 20 TB Premium Bandwidth, 2x 1TB SATA or 2x 120GB SSD, Intel Xeon X3440/ E3-1230V1/ E3-1270V3/ L5520/ L5639/ E5-2650, included cPanel & WHM.

Features and Control Panel

Free Site Migration

cPanel

Free Domain

PHP Version Chooser

Inbound and Outbound Spam Protection

CloudLinux OS with CageFS

Performance audit and site speed optimization provided for free

Softaculous

Dedicated IPs as add-ons

Integrated CloudFlare

Support

Squidix Web Hosting provides its customers with comprehensive support. For sales advice related to product information and selection, the client can access sales department. For hosting issues Ticket system is the best option. Knowledge base provides customers with basic articles based on web development, email set up etc. Other modes include: email, phone and chat. Squidix Web Hosting also supports social media pages with Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Yelp, BitBucket and LinkedIn. Customer can also subscribe through RSS feeds for additional information and latest news.

Pros

A variety of plans and packages for customers to select from.

Impressive response time for prompt support.

Cons

Though there are other support measures, chat is not provided 24/7.

Cancellation Policy

There is no cancellation policy described but the company offers a hassle-free 30 days money back guarantee.

Conclusion

For web hosting with state-of-the-art technology, Squidix Web Hosting provides CloudLinux and SSDs along with strong support options. The Company is highly committed towards its clients and concentrates on quality. Along with web hosting, the company provides additional services like: Graphic / Print Design, Data Entry, Web Design & Development, Linux / UNIX Server Management, Web Site Management and Maintenance, Mobile Development and Internet Marketing.