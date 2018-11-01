Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosterbox

HosterBox: Company Overview

Hosterbox has been offering reliable hosting solutions since 2005. They provide 99.9% uptime guarantee with 24/7 customer support. Company has redundant connection and a large amount of bandwidth at affordable rates. On top of this, customers get 30-day money back guarantee for unhappy clients. They provide leading web design and services, advanced tools. Hosterbox plans packed with variety of features such as secure environment, quality hardware, no hidden fees, 30 days money back guarantee and more. Their hosting plans include shared, VPS hosting and dedicated servers. All of these plans come with disk space, bandwidth, sub domains, email accounts, Cpanel and RAM.

HosterBox is a popular hosting provider, founded in May 7th, 2005 in Ottawa, Canada. They offer dedicated, reseller, ecommerce and VPS web hosting. Company promised to make customer outstanding hosting experience by providing high uptime, 24/7 server monitoring, redundant and fast connection, unmetered bandwidth and space at affordable low price. To keep customer happy and satisfied they offer 30 day money back guarantee. They provide top class web hosting with tools, superior customer support.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Company`s ultra-fast network provides faster transfer speed and outstanding web experience. They use multi-homed network along with multiple connections to server and internet maintained in the US. Their networks are never gives less than 60% overall capacity. Apart from this, they have redundant power source, climate control system, fire suppression, backup power and security against physical intrusion and their data centers. They keep data secure and protect website from hackers. Moreover, company keep utilizing corporate firewall`s and data centers are under security patches and latest software.

Plans and Pricing

Shared Hosting plans come with disk space, bandwidth, unlimited sub domains and email accounts. Package includes Essential, Advanced, Professional and Business plans.

Core Features

Hosterbox is a feature rich hosting with latest tools and technology. They use CloudLinux to pick the version of extensions and PHP. They support Ruby on rails, SSI, Peril, Curl and GD. Their web hosting includes access to SEO and marketing specialists with any products. Company takes regular backups- standard weekly and monthly backups. On the other hand, they have redundant off network system which can be accessed on site for data security. All plans include advanced emailing tool like mass email scripts, online email interface and advanced spam control. Clients get free site migration also.

Company`s shared hosting, VPS hosting and reseller plans are packed with advanced features. Clients will get parked domains, email accounts, phone support, monthly backups and spam filter. Also get SEO features, webmail, and backups. Additionally, full root access, DDoS protection, options for control panel including Plesk, cPanel and DirectAdmin. Customers will get free domain name registration and premium website template.

Technical Support

Customer gets support via live chat, tutorials, phone and knowledge-base. Their knowledge-base is very simple to understand and include lot of solutions for handling website. Technical support is available 24/7 to resolve issues of customers. Team includes proficient staff that listens to their clients carefully and provides appropriate solutions for them.

Pros

Rock solid infrastructure, feature rich hosting package, 24 hour technical support, high uptime and money back guarantee.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

For complete customer satisfaction, company offers 30 day money back guarantee policy. This policy is for those clients who are not happy with shared hosting plans within first 30 days after account activation. This full refund is excluding setup fess and domain registration. Customers can give request for account cancellation to support team via phone or email.

Conclusion

Overall, HosterBox is best option for beginners and advanced customers. Their services are easy and packed with advanced site building tools such as WordPress. They provide affordable packages which are the cheapest in the market. They also provide customers comprehensive solutions at best possible prices. This webhost has strong reputation in delivering the service and round the clock support.