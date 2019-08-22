disadvantages-of-linux-hosting-over-windows-hosting

Linux hosting

Linux is an open-source system. It is very cheap to operate. It is known for scalability, stability and speed. It also support different types of applications, software and programming languages including Perl, MySQL and PostgreSQL .But Linux hosting cannot be used with some Microsoft technologies like Access, ASP or MS SQL, for these technologies you need Windows hosting server.

Windows hosting

Windows Hosting has various features like it has Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited FTP Accounts, FREE Domain Name, Unlimited Sub-domains, No Hidden Cost, Easy to use control panel, Latest plesk control panel, Unlimited Email, Unlimited MY SQL Database etc., which makes this good and better, if compared with Linux hosting.

Windows hosting is better than Linux hosting

Windows hosting is better than Linux hosting because of its few advantages like one of the major advantage of using Windows hosting is that it is provided by Microsoft- World’s no. one IT Company on which we can trust easily and can make use of their products and services without any hesitation, thus same is the case with windows but not with Linux, as it is not provided by Microsoft. Windows hosting usage provide you with regular support and updates but if we talk about Linux hosting, then you may not get the advantage of proper support with updating on daily basis. Next major advantages of using windows hosting is its user friendly interface as the majority of the people who use windows as an Operating system on the computer said this. They said that their experience with Windows is very good, they don’t face any problem in understanding or working with the windows and they are very comfortable and may like to use this as their OS in future also. But if you talk to the users of Linux hosting, then their feedback may be quite different, as Linux is little bit complicated and not easy to use or having user friendly interface, so users are not very comfortable with that. Another difference which makes windows hosting better than Linux hosting, that former also provides you an option of using popular Microsoft tools such as MS FrontPage, MS Access and MS SQL as per your requirement, but latter does not make available such options to fulfill your need. Windows provide complete use of the programming ecosystems sponsored by Microsoft, such as Visual Basic Scripts and MS Index Server to your web developers as they will develop your website with the Microsoft tools like Visual Interdev and Microsoft Access. Now if I talk about Linux hosting, then it does not provide the same, as it is not provided by Microsoft. Next difference which makes Windows hosting good is that it may be used with some Microsoft technologies like Access, ASP or MS SQL, for these technologies you need Windows hosting server only, but Linux hosting cannot be used with such Microsoft technologies. Thus, we can say that Windows hosting is good for those users who want to combine different Microsoft application in their Websites.

Disadvantages of Linux hosting

We have seen above that Windows hosting is better to use than Linux hosting, now here you may go through few disadvantages of Linux hosting, which may be not available with windows hosting. Websites which are designed for windows based application, for them Linux hosting is not good because is not compatible with windows applications and the coding conversions. It is consider as a serious issue and this is considered as one of the major disadvantage of Linux hosting. As Linux hosting has few advantages also and on the basis of that, Linux web hosting is considered as very good solution for hosting but with this there is some hindrances to be considered.