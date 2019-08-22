comparison-of-windows-hosting-vs-linux-hosting

For starting a business first of all you need a good website which requires a good hosting plan and for that Linux hosting and Windows hosting are the two options but “Which one is better” as both have their own characteristics, benefits and limitations. Now here are given some differences between these two hosting plans which may help you in taking a correct decision.

Linux hosting

Linux is an open-source system. It also support different types of applications, software and programming languages including Perl, MySQL and PostgreSQL .It is very cheap to operate i.e. it may cost you less than Windows. It is known for scalability, stability and speed, thus it is going to crash less than a Windows server. But Linux hosting cannot be used with some Microsoft technologies like Access, ASP or MS SQL, for these technologies you need Windows hosting server.

Linux hosting provides you more than one option i.e. multiple options to fulfill the requirements of hosting. Many people consider Linux Web Hosting as the best type of hosting solution because of its several benefits like, it provides reliability, reasonability, security, efficiency, and much more. PHP is considered to be one of the most popular languages for programming and the good thing is this that it is compatible with Linux web hosting. Proprietary software’s are not installed and due to this over head expenses are reduced in Linux hosting. People who are learning programming i.e. practicing programmers may also test new things with the help of Linux hosting, thus it proves to be beneficial for programmers also. And at last the biggest advantage of using Linux hosting as we have read earlier also is that it is very cheap and affordable. Next if you choose Linux, you do NOT need to run Linux on your PC to host your site on the Linux platform. Which OS you run on your computer does not matter; even if you are running Windows XP, you can still use Linux to run your website.

But websites which are designed for windows based application, for them Linux hosting is not good because is not compatible with windows applications and the coding conversions. It is consider as a serious issue and this is considered as one of the major disadvantage. As we have read the advantages that, Linux web hosting is considered as the best solution for hosting but with this there are some hindrances to be considered.

Windows hosting

One of the major advantages of using Windows hosting is that it is provided by Microsoft- World’s no. one IT Company. Next major advantages of using windows hosting is its user friendly interface as the majority of the people who use windows as an Operating system on the computer said this. Windows hosting usage provide you with regular support and updates. It also provides you an option of using popular Microsoft tools such as MS FrontPage, MS Access and MS SQL. Windows provide complete use of the programming ecosystems sponsored by Microsoft, such as Visual Basic Scripts and MS Index Server to your web developers as they will develop your website with the Microsoft tools like Visual Interdev and Microsoft Access.

Windows hosting suffers from few limitations like it usually needs many system resources like a very powerful machine to run it. Most of its products are of Microsoft thus it involves additional investment for development tools which is very costly or expensive. Another negative point is that you will not get many free applications with it. The most common disadvantage of using windows hosting which is known to everyone is that it lacks server stability. It requires restart or reboot more frequently.

Conclusion

As we have seen above there are both pros and cons of using Windows hosting and Linux hosting. Now it depends on several factors before choosing the hosting plan among the two; what is your budget, what is your need ,what sort of technology your site will use, what you intend to do with the website.

But If we think from the hosting platform point of view, Windows hosting is more effective and efficient than Linux hosting because windows are provided by Microsoft- World’s no. one IT Company thus we can trust, it has user friendly interface, provide you with regular support and updates and popular Microsoft tools and many more.