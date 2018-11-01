Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostingrd

Hostingrd is a Spain-based hosting company, offers great hosting solutions in the industry. It has included set of features and plans that meet the demand of every customer. It guarantees 100% uptime with a 30-day money back guarantee as well. Services offered by Hostingrd include web hosting, VPS server, domain, reseller hosting and dedicated server. Company comprises of various hosting features such as auto installer over 300 scripts, site builder, premium name server, multi-core power Intel Xeon, compatible with Joomla and WordPress, Windows and Linux platform and more. Its cPanel is user-friendly and helps in creating email lists, FTP accounts, and sub domains. Technical support available 24/7 via phone, email, live chat.

Hostingrd .com: Company Overview

It is Spain based Web Hosting Company. Its uptime is great. It has various features and a list of plans. Its cPanel is easy to use. Its technical support team is excellent. This is focused to offer the best hosting service worldwide.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Hostingrd has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Hostingrd and 0 domains were transferred to Hostingrd from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Hostingrd has 100% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

It offers the facility of – Web Hosting, Domain, Streaming, Reseller, VPS Server and Dedicated Server. It has various plans, such as – Economic, Standard, Gold and Empresserial. It has unlimited disk space, MySQL database, Email Accounts and bandwidth facility. You can choose any of the plans, that are able to fulfill your need and budget. It has list of plans for individuals and small businesses too. It provides the services of streaming Radio and 123 Flash Chat.

Features and Control Panel

It provides you the facility of – Auto installable over 300 scripts, compatible with WordPress and Joomla, Site Builder, easy setup with Blogger, premium name servers, theft protection, Multi Core Power Intel Xeon, Linux and Windows operating systems, DDoS protection, 100 mbps connection included in all plans. It provides 99.9% uptime guarantee.

It has easy to use control panel. It has cPanel, control panel which provides a friendly atmosphere. Its CPanel helps you to create accounts and email lists, create sub domains, create ftp accounts, in order to manage hosting site with many options.

It also offers the facility of – instant setup, backup, SSL Security Certificate, money back guarantee and many more.

Technical Support

Hostingrd provides the facility of 24/7 technical support system. Its helpdesk support team is expert in their field. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help you and solve your queries. If you have any issue then not to worry. You are not alone; its customer support team is always ready to help you. It has a highly educated team, which includes: Web Developers, Systems Engineers specializing in hosting, Technical support specialist for customer service as well as for creative bureau (Web design). This company and its team is focused to offer the best hosting service worldwide.

Pros

Hostingrd has lots of pros, some of the major pros are – Excellent customer support and service, good facility, 24/7 technical support system, friendly environment, customer satisfaction and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with its service or because of any reason you want to cancel its services, then not to worry. It offers the facility of guaranteed full refund within the first 30 days. However, for some special offers money back is not guaranteed. It varied from its products, services, licenses, domains, dedicated servers and Cloud VPS.

Conclusion:

It offers 24/7 technical support. It has 100% trained offers for Web Hosting, dedicated servers, domain registration, Streaming Audio 123 Flash Chat and Web design. Its uptime is considerable. It supports both Linux and WordPress. It has 30 day money back guarantee. So there is no risk to try it once. It has lots of features. So overall it is a very good company with a good team. So it’s worthy to expand some bucks on it.