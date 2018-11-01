Latest News And Web Hosting Review 3dcart

3dcart has been offering e-commerce platform since 1997. They provide hosting solutions especially for small businesses by giving advanced tools. The company promises to give 99.9% uptime and 24/7 support for the customers. To provide the best hosting services their IT and support team work round the clock and ensures web site is working without issues and downtime. They deliver high-quality software updates automatically to keep business updated with recent eCommerce technology. Moreover, their software can be integrated with third party solution and business infrastructure with robust REST API and latest eCommerce apps. 3dcart includes some great hosting features as well – powerful admin, faster response time, 100+ conversion optimized themes, various payment options and more.

Introduction To 3dcart

3dcart, a premier e-commerce platform, having more than 18 years of experience in creating customized e-commerce solutions for mid to big size businesses, deals in offering e-commerce services to clients. 3Dcart established in 1997 in South Florida with the objective of providing tools to small scale businesses to assist them to succeed online. A huge customer base is possessed by company, having more than 17,000 online stores. It is a complete solution for build, operate and manage complete online store for clients. Company has gained success as it is quite customer oriented, reliable and responsive and result oriented and to achieve these core values, it is continuously working.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Multiple data centers and several points to access all over the country possed by 3dcart. Facilities of ecommerce web hosting are certified by PCI and thereby it leads to safe and secure e-commerce store with guaranteed performance. Servers yield 99.9% Uptime Guarantee to ensure the clients that their websites are running on continuous basis. Fast loading of web pages takes place as servers are always up which results in leading edge performance of sites. For ensuring more security and reliability, company offers optimal protection to data or info of clients by providing a 256Bit SSL certificate, Secure Level 1 PCI Hosting

Hosting Plans

3dcart is an e-commerce platform for clients online store offers e-commerce Hosting Plans to clients. Features offered in these plans are not much but the ones which are included are important. Own Domain name, Transparent upgrades on monthly basis, 256Bit SSL certificate, Backups on daily basis, FTP Access to Files, unlimited admin access, unlimited web space, unlimited e-mails, webmail, 99.94% uptime guarantee with 24/7 monitoring are offered.

Features & Control Panel

15 Days Free Trial period

99.94 % Server Uptime Guarantee

24*7*365 Experts Support

Clients Own Domain name

256Bit SSL certificate

Backups on daily basis

FTP Access to Files

24/7 monitoring

Unlimited admin access

Transparent upgrades monthly

IP Blocking

Secure Level 1 PCI Hosting

Support

3dcart offers complete customer support 24*7*365 to clients. As support is required at any level and at any time, so considering the need of clients, customer service is offered round the clock. To interact with the team, options of e-mail, call or live chat are present. Technical support is required most, so the team of technical experts is dedicated for this and providing their services in an easy and simple manner to deliver great level of satisfaction.

Pros

A good e-commerce solution

Scalable & trustworthy ecommerce hosting

Secure & Certified PCI

Platform supports clients business

Online store handling from inception to end

Prompt & Quality response to clients requests

E-Commerce Web design & Marketing

Complete guaranteed level of security

Professional Customer Support

User friendly & powerful admin

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

According to the Refund Policy of 3dcart, they are directly not offering any refund policy. Instead of this, they are offering their services for 15 days free of charge on trial basis. If client feels unsatisfied with the services, after using the same for first 15 days, he can discontinue.

Conclusion

3dcart, an experienced and robust e-commerce solution offers a platform for building and managing online store for clients business with e-commerce hosting services to their Customers with 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 15 days free trial service with 24*7*365 support.