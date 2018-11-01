Latest News And Web Hosting Review InetServices

Establishment: 1997

Data Center

State-of-the-art Network Equipment

A multi-million dollar Class A Data Center located in Boston, MA

Multi-Tier-1 Bandwidth Providers: For Internet connectivity, utilizes two OC-12 and two OC-3 connections from multiple providers which terminate in the datacenter.

Redundant Power Feeds: Conditioning N+1 Redundant UPS

N+1 Redundant HVAC System

Pre-action Fire Suppression System

24/7 Network Operation Center

Access Controlled Facility

48U – 84 inch Full Cabinets: Each Cabinet Fully Enclosed Metal Mesh Front and Back

Services Offered

complete Internet solutions

Dedicated, Managed Servers, & Managed Collocation services

Hosting platform: Linux, FreeBSD, and Windows

Target Customers: SME's

What about Customers?

Secure and reliable hosting services. The servers and network monitored 24.7 and scrutinized to ensure peak performance. It provides advanced DDoS mitigation and multiple levels of firewall protection and load balancing. Hence, keeps data flowing smoothly and securely.

Support: 24.7.365 by professional team equipped with wide variety of state of the art software and hardware solutions

Uptime: Zero-Downtime Network Guarantee