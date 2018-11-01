Latest News And Web Hosting Review InetServices

Establishment: 1997
Data Center
- State-of-the-art Network Equipment
- A multi-million dollar Class A Data Center located in Boston, MA
- Multi-Tier-1 Bandwidth Providers: For Internet connectivity, utilizes two OC-12 and two OC-3 connections from multiple providers which terminate in the datacenter.
- Redundant Power Feeds: Conditioning N+1 Redundant UPS
- N+1 Redundant HVAC System
- Pre-action Fire Suppression System
- 24/7 Network Operation Center
- Access Controlled Facility
- 48U – 84 inch Full Cabinets: Each Cabinet Fully Enclosed Metal Mesh Front and Back
Services Offered
- complete Internet solutions
- Dedicated, Managed Servers, & Managed Collocation services
Hosting platform: Linux, FreeBSD, and Windows
Target Customers: SME's
What about Customers?
- Secure and reliable hosting services. The servers and network monitored 24.7 and scrutinized to ensure peak performance. It provides advanced DDoS mitigation and multiple levels of firewall protection and load balancing. Hence, keeps data flowing smoothly and securely.
Support: 24.7.365 by professional team equipped with wide variety of state of the art software and hardware solutions
Uptime: Zero-Downtime Network Guarantee