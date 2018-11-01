Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostt.net

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Hostt

Hostt.net : Company Overview

Hostt.net is a popular hosting company provides excellent hosting service and customer support to their customers. Data center located in Florida and Orlando and monitored 24/7, equipped with advanced technologies that deliver excellent services. All hosting products and services are provided with excellent customer support and guarantee. SSL certificates are offered to ensure high security and protection of data stored. Moreover, their shared hosting provides 99.5% uptime guarantee. Hosting services include shared, reseller and VPS hosting along with plenty of features such as CPanel, Softaculous, instant and free set up, fee domain, 2 IPs and many more. Round the clock customer support is available without any hidden charges.

Host Tornado (hostt.net) a web hosting provider offers prompt web hosting and exceptional customer support to their clients. Servers of provider are hosted at Data Centers located at Orlando and Florida.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data centers of company are monitored for 24*7*365 by on site staff and technicians so as to keep the servers thereby client site up all the time. They are equipped with latest technologies and resources delivers excellent services which lead to top notch performance and reliability. For ensuring high security, SSL Certificates are provided which keeps the protection of data stored on client website. Shared Hosting offers 99.5% Uptime guarantee to their customers.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting features are cPanel Control Panel, Daily Backups, Free Setup, Site Builder, FTP Access, 24/7 Support, Referrer/ Error Logs, MySQL Databases, Perl, Python, Cron, CGI, PHP5, Fantastico, Softaculous, URL Redirect, phpMyAdmin, AWStats, Webalizer, File Manager, POP3/IMAP/SMTP, Mail Forwarders, Mailing Lists, Spam Assasin. Private SSL, Dedicated IP, 99.5% Uptime guarantee with osCommerce, ZenCart, Cube Cart & 24 Hrs Support etc. is provided.

Linux Fully Managed VPS includes features like Softaculous, RVSkin, cPanel/WHM, WHMCS, Site Builder, 2 IP`s and Free Domain. Windows VPS includes features such as Remote Desktop, Full Admin, Hosting Ready, 2 IP`s, Free Domain, Basic Management with 24*7 supports.

Reseller Hosting offers several features like cPanel/WHM, Softaculous, WHMCS, RVSkin, SiteBuilder, No Setup fees, Instant Setup, Fully Managed. Other features are same as Shared Hosting offers to their customers.

Features & Control Panel

24*7*365 Customer Service

SSL Certificates

cPanel/ WHM

Website Builder

99.5% Uptime guarantee

POP3/IMAP/SMTP

FTP Access

Free Domain

WHMCS

Fantastico, Softaculous

Perl, Python, Cron, CGI

phpMyAdmin, AWStats, Webalizer

Private SSL, Dedicated IP

Support

Customer Support for 24*7*365 is offered by the team of supporting staff to clients. A client can ask their queries, an advice or suggestion and solution of issue to the subject experts via Support Ticket or E-Mail. As this service is available round the clock, so clients don`t need to see the time, as per their level of comfort, they can contact through the modes available.

Pros

Customer Support available round the clock

Nothing is hidden from clients

High Security is ensured

Daily Backups are taken

User is not bound by any contract

Cons

Live Chat option is not offered by the company

Refund policy or Cancellation policy of Host Tornado is not offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Like most of the other web hosts, Host Tornado does not offer any cancellation policy or refund policy to their clients. If clients are unsatisfied with the services offered, they cannot ask for a refund of their paid amount. So, there is no provision of refund policy offered.

Conclusion

Host Tornado, a good web hosting service provider, delivers services of Shared Hosting, Dedicated Servers, Fully Managed VPS & Reseller Hosting with SSL Certificates, max Uptime guarantee, & 24*7*365 Support.