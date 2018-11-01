Latest News And Web Hosting Review Milesweb

Key Selling Points:

A Cloud and managed WordPress hosting provider in India

Services Offered:

Customized hosting solutions, Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Server, Cloud Hosting, WordPress Hosting, SSL, and Domain Name Registration Services

Softaculous Auto Installer with their shared hosting cPanel plans to the Indian customers.

Parent Company: MilesWeb Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

Target Customers: small, medium and enterprise businesses

Support: 24.7.365

What for Customer?

Provider of fast, reliable, simple and affordable web hosting services

Executive:

Co-Founder & Director: Chinmay Dingore

Latest News

(January 09, 2017) MilesWeb now offers Webuzo as the Control Panel for Managed WordPress solution

Milesweb : Company Overview

Milesweb provides reliable, prompt, reasonable and easy web hosting solutions and services. Company has established itself in order to offer optimal support to the clients, who wish to grow their online business continuously and to fulfill their needs at best low prices. Their dedicated team of employees provides top class services to their customers 24*7. They are highly committed to offer their best with high and good quality products at competitive prices with excellent customer service.

Executives:

Co-Founder and Executive Director: Chinmay Dingore

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data Centres of company possess high and good quality hardware. Professional Staff is available on site for their monitoring all the day and thus ensures high level of security leads to reliability. Guarantee of network and its infrastructure is also offered with secure SSL Certificates which results in great uptime so that site of clients works on continued basis without any interruption leads to overall top performance and max reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers great features such as Host Unlimited Domains , Web Site Builder, cPanel Control Panel, 1 Click Install of Apps like WordPress, Joomla etc., No agreement, Free Dedicated SSL, Softaculous & SEO, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Free Email Accounts, Money back guarantee etc. Add ons are SSL Certificate, Sitelock, Dedicated IP and many more.

Reseller hosting offers Dedicated IP & Private SSL for free, host unlimited domains, Windows or Linux, cPanel –Plesk/WHM, No Contract etc.

Windows hosting offers Plesk Control Panel, 30 Days money back guarantee, no contract, Domain Name, E-Mail accounts & Instant setup for free, Unlimited SQL Databases, ASP and ASP.NET Support with others.

cPanel hosting offers free dedicated SSL, free domain name, free e-mail accounts, PHP & MY SQL, E-Commerce Web site builder, SEO & Softaculous tool, unlimited FTP Accounts, installation of apps without any contract & with daily backups & money back guarantee and so many.

Affordable hosting plans offers Free Web Site Builder, cPanel Control Panel,1 Click Install WordPress, Joomla etc without any Contract, instant hosting, softaculous, daily backups.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Service for 24*7

Great Uptime Guarantee

Money Back Guarantee

SSL Certificate

Control panel

Apps for hosting like Drupal, Joomla, Sitemap etc.

Support of CMS

Guarantee to offered at best prices

Multi purpose Hosting

Host Multiple Domains

Good Database & Infrastructure support

E Commerce

Backup Policy:

Daily backups of the WordPress files, folders and databases is taken on off-site backup-servers and provide option to quickly restore lost and corrupt files directly to client account

Support

A web hosting platform is not easy to manage for a common man as various technological issues occurs again and again, so to handle them, customer care team of Milesweb is available for 24 hours a day & 365 days a year. Supporting & Technical Staff are very exp. and has good knowledge of hosting and thus always available to advise and assist you. Overall, customer service offered is highly good and satisfactory.

Pros

Company is highly committed to offer their 100%

High standard & quality products & services

Services offered at competitive prices

Premium Customer Support offered

Upgrade to any plan can be done easily

Money back satisfaction guarantee

Best possible prices in industry

Setup done quickly

Outstanding technology & Customer Support

Flexible web hosting solutions

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A refund policy having a provision of refunding money to the client on their feeling unsatisfied and as per their request is offered by Milesweb to their customers. If clients found that the services provided are not providing full satisfaction or they are facing some other kind of issues, they may ask for their money back. Duration of refunding money varies according to type of hosting.

Conclusion

Milesweb offers simple, user friendly, trustworthy, prompt & affordable web hosting services consisting of technology, 24*7*365 customer support and great uptime. They offer their services to small to large businesses and sectors, from their basic account to complex dedicated server accounts on more than one platform.