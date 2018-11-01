Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webtuga.pt

Webtuga.pt : Company Overview

Webtuga.pt, operating since 2008, using scalable solutions, providing clients with the quality online solutions comprises of cloud services, web hosting and managed solutions. Some complementary services such as Domain registration & management, VPS, Colocation Servers, and Dedicated Servers, Web design & development, SSL Certificates, Online Advertising & SEO Services, E-Mail Marketing and others are offered for client’s online business to be profitable & successful.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Servers are positioned in Data Centres in such manner that they are monitored all the time and their accessibility is restricted. Data centres are physically secured for 24*7*365 and having redundant power supply with other excellent network features. A good combination of this results in 99.9% uptime guarantee, leads to top-notch performance of sites.

Company is also offering SSL Certificates and backups on regular basis so as to provide optimal protection to data stored on clients site and this ensures security and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Linux/Windows Shared Web hosting plans offers a no. of features. Unlimited ones are bandwidth, FTP accounts, E-Mail accounts, Domains, Databases. Site Statistics, Awstats, My SQL 5.1,5.5, PHP 5.2/5.3/5.4, ASP.NET 4.5, cPanel/Plesk Panel, Cloudfare, R1 Soft backup, Softaculous, SEO, Free Migration, Instant activation, etc. are too in the list.

VPS Plans provides clients features like Free Migration, Instant activation, Root access, 24*7 monitoring, Reports/Graphs, IPv4 addresses.

Features & Control Panel

Quality Technical Support

SSL Certificates

Online Advertising & SEO Services

E-Mail Marketing

Money back guarantee

Daily Backups

99.9 % Uptime Guarantee

Free migration

cPanel/Plesk Panel

Cloudfare, R1 Softbackup, Softaculous

Site Statistics, Awstats

Unlimited bandwidth & FTP accounts

Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Domains, Databases

Support

Webtuga.pt provides an outstanding customer service. A good and informative knowledge base consisting of relevant matter i.e. Videos, Guides, Tutorials is available for offering assistance to clients effectively. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care via Submit/ Support Ticket, E-Mail, live Chat, Phone.

Pros

Informative & effective Support Center

Servers monitoring & high performance

Easy to use control panel

Customers positive feedback

Services activated promptly

Videos, Guides, Tutorials

A Green web host

Partner with various organizations

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A User if wishes to cancel their services, here is a provision for the same. Service Users Cancellation request must be made minimum 15 days before the date of expiration of the service. If User wants to send cancellation request for VPS, Dedicated Servers, Cloud Servers, request must be made minimum 30 days before the date of renewal of the service.

A refund policy states that a client is entitled to get a refund, if he or she is not satisfied with services. User is required to give refund request in writing within 14 days of contract gets over. A refund is not applicable to service for which users are taking benefit.

Conclusion

Webtuga.pt provides a wide array of hosting solutions like Web Hosting, VPS Hosting and Dedicated Hosting with no. of complementary services. It also ensures customer satisfaction guarantee through offering high uptime, SSL Certificates, refund policy and excellent customer support.