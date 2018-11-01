Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webtuga.pt

Webtuga.pt : Company Overview
Webtuga.pt, operating since 2008, using scalable solutions, providing clients with the quality online solutions comprises of cloud services, web hosting and managed solutions. Some complementary services such as Domain registration & management, VPS, Colocation Servers, and Dedicated Servers, Web design & development, SSL Certificates, Online Advertising & SEO Services, E-Mail Marketing and others are offered for client’s online business to be profitable & successful.
Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report
Servers are positioned in Data Centres in such manner that they are monitored all the time and their accessibility is restricted. Data centres are physically secured for 24*7*365 and having redundant power supply with other excellent network features. A good combination of this results in 99.9% uptime guarantee, leads to top-notch performance of sites.
Company is also offering SSL Certificates and backups on regular basis so as to provide optimal protection to data stored on clients site and this ensures security and high reliability.
Hosting Plans
Linux/Windows Shared Web hosting plans offers a no. of features. Unlimited ones are bandwidth, FTP accounts, E-Mail accounts, Domains, Databases. Site Statistics, Awstats, My SQL 5.1,5.5, PHP 5.2/5.3/5.4, ASP.NET 4.5, cPanel/Plesk Panel, Cloudfare, R1 Soft backup, Softaculous, SEO, Free Migration, Instant activation, etc. are too in the list.
VPS Plans provides clients features like Free Migration, Instant activation, Root access, 24*7 monitoring, Reports/Graphs, IPv4 addresses.
Features & Control Panel
- Quality Technical Support
- SSL Certificates
- Online Advertising & SEO Services
- E-Mail Marketing
- Money back guarantee
- Daily Backups
- 99.9 % Uptime Guarantee
- Free migration
- cPanel/Plesk Panel
- Cloudfare, R1 Softbackup, Softaculous
- Site Statistics, Awstats
- Unlimited bandwidth & FTP accounts
- Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Domains, Databases
Support
Webtuga.pt provides an outstanding customer service. A good and informative knowledge base consisting of relevant matter i.e. Videos, Guides, Tutorials is available for offering assistance to clients effectively. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care via Submit/ Support Ticket, E-Mail, live Chat, Phone.
Pros
- Informative & effective Support Center
- Servers monitoring & high performance
- Easy to use control panel
- Customers positive feedback
- Services activated promptly
- Videos, Guides, Tutorials
- A Green web host
- Partner with various organizations
Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy
A User if wishes to cancel their services, here is a provision for the same. Service Users Cancellation request must be made minimum 15 days before the date of expiration of the service. If User wants to send cancellation request for VPS, Dedicated Servers, Cloud Servers, request must be made minimum 30 days before the date of renewal of the service.
A refund policy states that a client is entitled to get a refund, if he or she is not satisfied with services. User is required to give refund request in writing within 14 days of contract gets over. A refund is not applicable to service for which users are taking benefit.
Conclusion
Webtuga.pt provides a wide array of hosting solutions like Web Hosting, VPS Hosting and Dedicated Hosting with no. of complementary services. It also ensures customer satisfaction guarantee through offering high uptime, SSL Certificates, refund policy and excellent customer support.