Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostinger

About Company – Web Hosting Review Hostinger
USP
- A Lithuanian hosting company
- Certified ICANN member
- Cheap Web Hosting Provider
Establishment: 2004
Mascot: Drago – the fluffy, cuddly purple dragon, showing company's potential
Achievements/Awards
- Fastest web hosting service in the market in 2017
Sister Companies
- Niagahoster – the Indonesian branch of Hostinger, established in 2013
Services Offered – Hosting Review Hostinger
- Cloud web hosting
- Domain
- WordPress Hosting on optimized cloud-based infrastructure with advanced technologies like PHP7 and NGINX
- Cheap VPS hosting using powerful Linux virtual private servers: Price starts at $4.95 per month, 2.4 GHz CPU, 1GB RAM, 20GB Space and 1 TB bandwidth
Hosting Plans
- Normal: Cost $2.15 per month, Disk Space – 10GB, Bandwidth – 100GB, FTP Support, MySQL database – 1, Email Accounts -1
- Premium: Cost $3.49 per month, Unlimited Space and Bandwidth, MySQL databases
- Business: Cost $7.95 per month, Deluxe Live Support, Free SSL certificate
Hosting Features
- PHP and MySQL support
- Full-fledged cPanel
- Unlimited SSD Disk Space and Bandwidth
- Simple and Powerful WYSIWYG website builder
- One-Click installer to install CMS scripts such as Joomla, WordPress, OsCommerce, Drupal, PrestaShop, Forums, OpenCart
- Free Domain Name: for customers under Business and Premium web hosting plans
- Security and Platinum BitNinja DDOS protection
Customers – Web Hosting Review Hostinger
Number of Customers
- 30+ million users across 178 countries
- 24,894,152+ hosted websites
- 15000+ new user registrations everyday
Target Customers: developing markets
What about customers?
- Premium inexpensive hosting brand offering services at low-profit margins as possible. Hence, enables disadvantaged users to get a chance to turn their dream projects into reality.
- High-performance, enhanced security and faster loading speeds
- Unlimited professional hosting plans
- Affordable
Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days
Support: 24.7.365 via live chat, email or phone to handle technical queries by friendly, knowledgeable and responsive experts