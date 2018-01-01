Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostinger

About Company – Web Hosting Review Hostinger

USP

A Lithuanian hosting company

Certified ICANN member

Cheap Web Hosting Provider

Establishment: 2004

Mascot: Drago – the fluffy, cuddly purple dragon, showing company's potential

Achievements/Awards

Fastest web hosting service in the market in 2017

Sister Companies

Niagahoster – the Indonesian branch of Hostinger, established in 2013

Services Offered – Hosting Review Hostinger

Cloud web hosting

Domain

WordPress Hosting on optimized cloud-based infrastructure with advanced technologies like PHP7 and NGINX

Cheap VPS hosting using powerful Linux virtual private servers: Price starts at $4.95 per month, 2.4 GHz CPU, 1GB RAM, 20GB Space and 1 TB bandwidth

Hosting Plans

Normal: Cost $2.15 per month, Disk Space – 10GB, Bandwidth – 100GB, FTP Support, MySQL database – 1, Email Accounts -1

Premium: Cost $3.49 per month, Unlimited Space and Bandwidth, MySQL databases

Business: Cost $7.95 per month, Deluxe Live Support, Free SSL certificate

Hosting Features

PHP and MySQL support

Full-fledged cPanel

Unlimited SSD Disk Space and Bandwidth

Simple and Powerful WYSIWYG website builder

One-Click installer to install CMS scripts such as Joomla, WordPress, OsCommerce, Drupal, PrestaShop, Forums, OpenCart

Free Domain Name: for customers under Business and Premium web hosting plans

Security and Platinum BitNinja DDOS protection

Customers – Web Hosting Review Hostinger

Number of Customers

30+ million users across 178 countries

24,894,152+ hosted websites

15000+ new user registrations everyday

Target Customers: developing markets

What about customers?

Premium inexpensive hosting brand offering services at low-profit margins as possible. Hence, enables disadvantaged users to get a chance to turn their dream projects into reality.

High-performance, enhanced security and faster loading speeds

Unlimited professional hosting plans

Affordable

Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Support: 24.7.365 via live chat, email or phone to handle technical queries by friendly, knowledgeable and responsive experts