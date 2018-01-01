Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostinger

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostinger

About Company – Web Hosting Review Hostinger

USP

  • A Lithuanian hosting company
  • Certified ICANN member
  • Cheap Web Hosting Provider

Establishment: 2004

Mascot: Drago – the fluffy, cuddly purple dragon, showing company's potential

Achievements/Awards

  • Fastest web hosting service in the market in 2017

Sister Companies

  • Niagahoster – the Indonesian branch of Hostinger, established in 2013

Services Offered – Hosting Review Hostinger

  • Cloud web hosting
  • Domain
  • WordPress Hosting on optimized cloud-based infrastructure with advanced technologies like PHP7 and NGINX
  • Cheap VPS hosting using powerful Linux virtual private servers: Price starts at $4.95 per month, 2.4 GHz CPU, 1GB RAM, 20GB Space and 1 TB bandwidth

Hosting Plans

  • Normal: Cost $2.15 per month, Disk Space – 10GB, Bandwidth – 100GB, FTP Support, MySQL database – 1, Email Accounts -1
  • Premium: Cost $3.49 per month, Unlimited Space and Bandwidth, MySQL databases
  • Business: Cost $7.95 per month, Deluxe Live Support, Free SSL certificate

Hosting Features

  • PHP and MySQL support
  • Full-fledged cPanel
  • Unlimited SSD Disk Space and Bandwidth
  • Simple and Powerful WYSIWYG website builder
  • One-Click installer to install CMS scripts such as Joomla, WordPress, OsCommerce, Drupal, PrestaShop, Forums, OpenCart
  • Free Domain Name: for customers under Business and Premium web hosting plans
  • Security and Platinum BitNinja DDOS protection

Customers – Web Hosting Review Hostinger

Number of Customers

  • 30+ million users across 178 countries
  • 24,894,152+ hosted websites
  • 15000+ new user registrations everyday

Target Customers: developing markets

What about customers?

  • Premium inexpensive hosting brand offering services at low-profit margins as possible. Hence, enables disadvantaged users to get a chance to turn their dream projects into reality.
  • High-performance, enhanced security and faster loading speeds
  • Unlimited professional hosting plans
  • Affordable

Uptime Guarantee: 99.99%

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Support: 24.7.365 via live chat, email or phone to handle technical queries by friendly, knowledgeable and responsive experts

DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: