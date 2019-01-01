Reseller Plan Payment Options on CP Web Hosting

You can make payments monthly by either of these possibilities:

Payment Options

Credit card – this type of payment allows you to pay for resources online. Contact technical support if your credit card brand is not supported. Sometimes, the account may require the system administrator to approve of your registration, in which case the account will not be available immediately.

Check – you must send a check to the specified location. After the check is received, your account is made available for use. Check payments can be disabled.

PayPal – this type of payment allows you to pay for resources via the online payment provider. Your credit card info won't be stored in your billing profiles and billing info won't show in the control panel. In order to pay via PayPal, you should have a web-based Personal account registered in the PayPal system.

WorldPay – this type of payment allows you to pay for resources via the online payment provider. Your credit card and billing info won't be stored in your billing profiles. In order to pay via WorldPay, you should have a web-based Personal account registered in the WorldPay system.

2CheckOut – you can pay via web-based payment provider if you have an online account registered with 2CheckOut. When you are to pay, you are sent to the 2CheckOut website and all further payments take place beyond H-Sphere. The scheme of 2CheckOut account in H-Sphere is similar to a checking account.

You need to make an advance payment not less than the registration fee. Until the payment gets processed, your account won't be enabled and you won't be able to purchase hosting resources and services, including control panel account or domain registration.