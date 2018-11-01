Latest News And Web Hosting Review Servint Net

ServInt : Company Overview

For two decades, ServInt has been offering managed cloud hosting services for industry. It provides a variety of IaaS, PaaS, VPS and dedicated server packages too. This company was the first to pioneer managed dedicated server hosting solutions for the benefit of online traders, developers, web designers, and resellers. Three enterprise packages are there for clients desiring e-commerce packages. VPS hosting along with dedicated hosting comprises of three different plans.

Key Selling Points

Affordable Hosting Solutions and Services Personalized for Businesses

Personalized Hosting Solutions at Your Service

Trusted infrastructure provider for over 20 years bringing deep domain expertise, continuous innovation, and lasting value to its customers

Providing flexible, affordable range of infrastructure solutions, support, tailored and professional services that deliver performance, security, agility, and business growth to its clients

Services Offered: Global Cloud Services Provider delivering public, private, and hybrid hosting solutions and support packages to customized capabilities and managed services.

Single-tenant HA Dedicated Servers

Virtual Private Server (VPS) solutions

Managed Dedicated Server solution

Target Customer

Business and IT leaders, web-hosts, eCommerce providers, SaaS and software developers, free-lancers and full-service marketing agencies

Small, medium and large enterprises across industries such as financial services, retail, gaming, media, marketing, and healthcare

What about Customers?

Highly reliable hosting services

Uptime Guarantee: 99.999%

Executive

CEO: Reed Caldwell

Today ServInt is known for its all-inclusive server hosting solutions. It is the first to offer free web hosting, e-mail, and Internet training to countless nonprofit organizations by way of ServInt FreeNet. ServInt also meets BBB accreditation standards and is a commitment to make efforts to resolve consumer grievances. With its ?Green Initiative? including reforestation, the company points toward using progressive technology to condense its carbon footprint. Company?s servers are positioned in data centers in Virginia and placed around the globe for the convenience of customers.

ServInt Plans

Dedicated server plans provide 4-20 CPU Cores, 16-128 GB RAM, SF SSD 60 ? 120 GB drove and 10-16 TB bandwidth. Additional features include: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v3 CPU, 4 x 3.5 GHz HyperThreaded Cores, 8 MB Smart Cache, 5 GT/s DMI Speed 2 IP addresses, Centos 6.x 64 bit, unlimited domains and user accounts, 100 Mbps dedicated network uplink, free R1Soft Backups, 24/7 customer support and no set-up fees.

VPS plans comprise of 0.7-2 CPU Cores, 3 ? 12 GB Ram, SF SSD 50 GB drive, 6 ? 9 TB bandwidth in multi tenant hardware. Additional features include: Intel Xeon E5-2640 v2 CPU (minimum spec), guaranteed 0.750 CPU Cores, burst Up to 2.250 CPU Cores, guaranteed 400 Sustained IOPS, burst Up to 1000 IOPS, Centos 6.x 64 bit, 2 IP addresses, unlimited domains and user accounts, 100 Mbps dedicated network uplink and free R1Soft backups.

ServInt Price Value

ServInt: Features and Control Panel

Fully transparent server analytics permits tracking of server statistics including RAM, disk resources, network resources and CPU resources. High data redundancy. Fast read/write access speeds. Near-instantaneous scalability. Site performance guarantee. Managed migration. Top-tier customer support.

ServInt Support

The Company provides technical support staff round the clock for a guaranteed customer access. ServInt`s support staff is known to respond to every query. Additional support modes include: Customer Portal, Service Level Agreement, Managed Migration?, PowerPartner? Affiliate Marketing Program, Company Blog, telephone, support ticket, lice chat, e-mail and Open Ticket. Failure to meet one or more guarantee shall entitle 5% credit of monthly bill for each 30 minutes.

Pre-sales support include: detailed answers to your questions, compatibility checks, custom requirements analysis, product consultations and platform consultations. Continuing support include security updates & troubleshooting, port monitoring, service monitoring, operating system patches & upgrades, system monitoring along with technical advice & assistance for the benefit of customers.

ServInt Uptime Report

The company commits 100% network guarantee. Planned downtime due to network or data center maintenance is free from this guarantee. The Company?s collective uptime for last 19 years comes to be around 99.999%.

Pros

ServInt is one of the longest running private hosting companies. The focus is on high quality hosting only. Philanthropic initiatives by the company through providing free services to charities have won many hearts. Green hosting for reducing carbon footprint.

Cons

No shared hosting plans are offered by the company. VPS service is costlier than other providers.

Cancellation Policy

A customer can cancel the services by submitting a written request to do so not less than 30 days prior to the renewal of the services. Fees are not refundable for any reason.

Latest News

(May 27, 2017) The company offers Single-tenant High Availability (HA) Dedicated Servers capable of recovering from hardware failure in less than 60 seconds with data intact.

Conclusion

ServInt believes in advancing by using innovating and state-of-the-art technology for enhanced hosting experience. From being a one-man enterprise, ServInt has come a long way since its establishment in 1995. Being an experienced hosting company, its customer base is grown from hundreds to thousands both in US and 60 nations worldwide. The company specializes in full-service, high-bandwidth web hosting for big and small enterprises alike.