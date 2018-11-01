Latest News And Hosting Review Websupport.sk

Websupport.sk : Company Overview

Websupport.sk is a web hosting company that is located in Slovakia with branches in Hungary, Czech, and Austria. This hosting company was founded several years ago and has swiftly grown since then. Some of the services this company offers clients are web hosting, dedicated Server Hosting, Windows Server hosting and Virtual Private Server hosting.

Performance reliability and uptime report

Websupport.sk hosting company, handles all their hosting operations from their well-equipped state of the art data centers. The company uses dynamic SSD disks and Intel Xeon processors, which ensures very fast loading speeds and excellent hosting performance. The web host has a 24/7 customer support team which further enhances the reliability of their hosting services. The company offers clients a guaranteed network uptime of up to 100%.

Hosting plans

Websupport.sk hosting company, offers their clients a variety of services: the web hosting, WordPress hosting, and Business web hosting. The company also offers clients dedicated server-hosting services, Virtual Private Server hosting and a Windows server dedicated hosting.

Custom website design services at this hosting company operate in 2 plans: the webpage plan and the business website plan.

WordPress hosting from the company operates on 3 plans: the Foundation plan, Standard Plan, and the Deluxe hosting plan. The web hosting services from the company operate from 3 plans: for one page, for more pages and the business hosting plan.

Dedicated server hosting from the company operates on 3 plans: S1 plan, S2 plan, and the S3 plan. All these plans use Intel Xeon processors.

Features and control panel

The hosting services from websupport.sk offer clients a variety of features from which to choose. Some of these features are daily data backups, a money back guarantee, 24/7 customer support, FTP, SSH, SSD drives, e-mail forwarding, webmail, Perl, Python, PHP, WebAdmin among many other features. Other features included are unlimited databases, unlimited e-mails, web analytics, domain redirects, SSL certificates along with other features.

Pros

company offers clients excellent hosting performance.

The hosting company offers a money back guarantee to their clients.

The customer support at this web hosting company is available 24/7 to cater to client’s needs.

The company is available in 4 countries giving them a better chance at catering to their clients in these countries.

Support

The customer support team at this company can be reached via live chat, e-mail, and phone throughout the day. Moreover, the customer care desk at websupport.sk hosting company is available 24/7 to cater to their clients’ needs. The company also has a knowledgebase and a FAQs section that clients can use to get further support.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

The company furthermore offers their clients a money back guarantee, which ensures that they can get a refund if unsatisfied with the services the company offers.

Coupons

The company is currently offering a 33% discount for the first 100 customers on the business web-hosting plan. This offer is however only valid for a limited period only.

Conclusion

The web hosting services offered by the websupport.sk hosting company are quite satisfactory. They offer reliable and scalable hosting services, with 100% network up time guarantee and 24/7 customer support. On top of that, the company offers speedy services along with excellent performance thanks to the powerful servers and technologies they use in their data centers.