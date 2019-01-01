Traffic is of different types, and you can classify them as:
FTP User
Generated when you upload your files to your web account. If you have any FTP sub-accounts, their traffic will be included here, too.
Virtual FTP
Generated when authorized or anonymous internet users download, upload or view files in your virtual FTP directories. If you administer your account through dedicated IP, it would add to Virtual FTP Traffic.
Mail
Generated when e-mail messages are sent or received.
HTTP
Generated when internet visitors browse your website(s).
Real Server FTP
Generated when internet users download media files from your RealServer directory.
Real User FTP
Generated when you upload your media files to your RealServer directory.
To enable the throttle module to throttle the use of traffic in your account by delaying or refusing requests to your sites, you can do the following:
1. Select Domain info in the Domain Settings menu.
2. Click the Edit icon in the Web Service field.
3. Scroll the page to find the Throttle Policy option and turn it on.
4. Agree to charges, if any.
5. Select the type of policy and click Submit
By selecting the Original – you can impose a limit on the volume (kbytes sent) per period, which when exceeded the request incurs a counter-based delay penalty or is refused. First, whenever the elapsed time exceeds the period length, then the volume and elapsed time are halved. Second, if the volume is below the limit, then the delay counter is decreased by one second if it is not yet zero. Otherwise, when the limit is exceeded, the delay counter is increased by one second. The delay can be between zero and ThrottleMaxDelay seconds, after which the request will be refused to avoid occupying servers unnecessarily.
The other throttle policies you can use are Random, Request, Speed, and Volume:-
Random randomly accept a percentage (limit) of the requests. If the percentage is zero (0), then every request is refused; if the percentage is 100, then all requests are accepted. The period specifies how long data is accumulated before the counters are reset.
Request imposes a limit on the number of requests per period. When this limit is exceeded all further requests are refused until the elapsed time exceeds the period length, at which point the elapsed time and counters are reset.
Speed imposes a limit on the volume (kbytes sent) per period, which when exceeded the request incurs a calculated delay penalty or is refused. First, whenever the elapsed time exceeds the period length, then the limit (allowance) is deducted from the volume, which cannot be a negative result; also the period length is deducted from the elapsed time. Second, if the volume is below the limit, in which case the request proceeds without delay. Otherwise, the request is delayed between one and ThrottleMaxDelay seconds. If the delay would exceed ThrottleMaxDelay, you refuse the request entirely to avoid occupying servers unnecessarily. The delay is computed as one plus the integer result of the volume times 10 divided by the limit.
Volume imposes a limit on the volume (kbytes sent) per period. When this limit is exceeded all further requests are refused, until the end of the period at which point the elapsed time and counters are reset.
Idle time between Requests
To prevent over-limit charges, you can reserve more traffic by changing your traffic limit to the bandwidth level you are expecting to have. For that, you can impose a minimum idle time between requests that is Idle throttle policy.
When the minimum is not reached, the request incurs a calculated delay penalty or is refused. First, whenever the elapsed time exceeds the period length, then the counters are reset. Second, if the idle time between requests exceeds the minimum, then the request proceeds without delay. Otherwise, the request is delayed between one and ThrottleMaxDelay seconds. If the delay would exceed ThrottleMaxDelay, then the request is refused entirely to avoid occupying servers unnecessarily. The delay is computed as the policy minimum less the idle time between requests.
Concurrent Throttle policy
Concurrent Throttle policy, impose a limit on the number of concurrent requests at any one time. The period specifies how long data is accumulated before the counters are reset.