Throttle Policy option

Traffic is of different types, and you can classify them as:



FTP User



Generated when you upload your files to your web account. If you have any FTP sub-accounts, their traffic will be included here, too.



Virtual FTP



Generated when authorized or anonymous internet users download, upload or view files in your virtual FTP directories. If you administer your account through dedicated IP, it would add to Virtual FTP Traffic.



Mail



Generated when e-mail messages are sent or received.



HTTP



Generated when internet visitors browse your website(s).



Real Server FTP



Generated when internet users download media files from your RealServer directory.



Real User FTP



Generated when you upload your media files to your RealServer directory.