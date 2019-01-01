Measuring Bandwidth and Management of Website by Hosting Server Tool

Web hosting service also called Internet hosting service allowing organizations and individuals to make accessible their website via World Wide Web. Sharing of hosting servers can be there among shared hosting or dedicated hosting, it is specifically common for larger websites where owner of website has more necessity of control and requires bandwidth also.

Web hosting service plays crucial role to establish website. Hosting server stores website files as well as transmit them via internet. Exchange of data between browser and web server is a difficult process. As more advanced technology being used by site, exchange of data will be more complex.

To measure bandwidth and manage websites hosting server is excellent method. Along with server hosting is offering many solutions regarding maintenance. In market, many web hosting companies are available. These companies ensure clients to make visible their site always on web and also have reliable and efficient servers. Here are some servers and their features:

Dedicated server : Webmaster or client can take whole server not sharing with anyone in this type of hosting. It provides flexibility to platform in which user can control server easily while selecting operating system and hardware. Web hosting company provides server hardware and client will get right to maintain and install operating system in an appropriate manner. This server is allotted only for website and expenses will be little bit higher. User will get full backup in case of server failure.

Webmaster will be provided advanced technical support by this server. Many functions are offered by server management servers such as server security service, server side programming, firewall configuration etc. Above security functions can be easily be accessed makes website safe and secured.

Virtual private server : It works like hard drive mainly on PC. User can easily run different OS on each part. Each partition acts like complete server and further names it as virtual private server. Each VPS has own operating system and it is kept separate from other hosting servers.

Virtual private server is more flexible than shared hosting. Although it is offering limited customization. Less technical knowledge is required than shared hosting. User need not to worry about reliability and performance while associated with virtual server. For small scale businesses, server is perfect as price is low and provides complete control like dedicated hosting.

Cloud server hosting : Latest form of technology is cloud server. Cloud hosting server is aggregation of many servers and reliability is more than all connected servers with each other. It is low cost and provides many solutions. It is consisted as redundancy so it is mostly used in recent times.

For small and medium sized businesses, cloud hosting is best option. Using shared hosting can create problem for some companies and when user encounter it then VPS provides better solution as per their need.

True Bandwidth offered by best Hosting Providers :-

iPage provide users with bandwidth, disk space and other resources. In most cases, company will not provide specific amount of bandwidth and disk space but refer as “Unlimited”. Services are used normally if any excessive usage will happen then iPage will discontinue or delete account of customer. Hosting space is limited for web files active e-mail and hosted website content. This space won't be used as offsite electronic files storage, electronic mail or FTP hosts. Company manage all these services if it will find any misuse of bandwidth and disk storage, services will be disconnected. Users will not be eligible for refund as they already comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations. Users won't able to utilize copy material from third parties like graphics, music, videos, text or other material. Users have to take authorization from company for this action.

Arvixe monitor customers bandwidth and disk space. They advice not to exceed bandwidth and disk usage ordered by customer on order form. Company has right to take action if customers bandwidth or disk usage exceed the usage limit. Company will include additional charges, disconnection or discontinuance of any and all services, or termination of the agreement.

Certifiedhosting offer option to add Certified Protection to your account. UNLIMITED storage and transfer means you can use unlimited amount of disk space and bandwidth for websites. The unlimited policy is limited to optimized websites for hobby,business, photo galleries, personal, blogging and membership sites. This unlimited offer is only for unlimited storage, actively run and operate your website. You won't able to backup or use as storage of picture and other files. Copyrighted material is not allowed to store with license to distribute.

Site5 provides unlimited bandwidth and unlimited disk space. Clients agrees to pay all fees related to bandwidth, connection, surcharges and other charges. Customers are able to transfer between their website account and visitors of website. Company will allow only up to 2GB of an account's website backup data to be stored within the same account. Company's servers will restrict all backup and storage activities which exceeds the limit. On shared hosting plan reselling is not allowed.

Inmotionhosting provides large amount of bandwidth, disk space and other resources. Services are intended for normal use only. Customers are advised not to exceed the limit of bandwidth otherwise company will take an action. Customers can read about all applicable laws, rules and regulations on Web site, customer content. If company found that users exceeding the limit of bandwidth and disk storage then it will discontinue the services or block the user's account. Customers are not allowed to use server as backup device for their sole usage.