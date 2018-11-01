Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webmasters

Webmasters hosting company is owned by NetTuner Corp and was founded in 1994. The company is an ICANN Accredited Registrar of domains and offers services such as web hosting, domain registration and dedicated servers. It also offers a 30 day money back guarantee. The company has its servers housed in 3 data centers to ensure redundancy. Each of these data centers has top tier-1 backbones and next generation fiber optic connections that ensure up to 99.9% network uptime. It further offers fast download speeds byup to 80% due to compressing of web pages during transfers by the Apache web server.

Webmasters.com: Company Overview

Webmasters.com Company is held by NetTuner Corp, a privately held online investment company, this company was started in the year 1994 by a group of techies and company always focuses on customer satisfaction, and always gives effective, reliable internet presence solution at a lower price. Company`s staff and management team are highly trained. Webmasters who has a great experience in running their own website. It always develops their own control panel and its features are different and not available anywhere else, their features are identical. The company always has ability to provide and always gives real time solution, it always stands behind their product and they are committed to making it better. Trusting the support and daily operation of customer website ensure that all aspects i.e. email to DNS and content delivery will be handed by the most experienced team of professionals, they always using most advanced technology. Company have some policy and according to that policy they work like not to release customer information to the third party. Due to dedication towards work and their simple strategy it has to become one of the leading internet presence providers for thousands of customer around the globe.

Reliability and Performance Uptime

The company always provide reliability and always responsible to provide maximum uptime to their customer site. All of the hosting plans are guarantee to have 99.9% uptime. It means that client?s website will be up and running 99.9% of the time of each month and clients should not worry about their website. If it ever falls below 99.5% for any given month, in that case customer can give a free month of hosting upon their next renewal date

Plan and Pricing

Webmasters always gives one plan and one price, the hosting features used by full features e- commerce at only a fraction of the cost.

Features and Control Panel

Webmasters always gives fast features SQL database built specifically web application, it?s always managed to create unlimited MYSQL database. Each and every database have a different name, password, more flexibility and security both local and remote database connections are the different language like PHP, ASP, and Perl, the data file upload features allows uploading data directly into database. The company also has recovery features in which if customer wants to recover data then they can easily recover the data. The main goal of company is to offer the most features in a single package. Other than that they offer several features like Database access, sewred.com SSL, and unique IP address, extra resource are also available. The company always gives a real time control of the administration of the client`s website. Customer can edit, add, and delete mailbox, email groups, set up mail forwarding, view statistics, receive and send web based mail.

Support

Webmasters main goal is to give maximum satisfaction to their customer, their technicians are highly trained, professionals, and always provide best services to each and every customer. The company always gives 24/7/ 365 support, it means that they always offer email or telephonic support 24 hours a day. 7 days a week and 365 days per year. If people are not satisfied with their services then they can contact the support department any time.

Pros

Send notification if customer`s site have any error, access to search statistics on google.

Cons

Sometime it is time consuming.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Company`s hosting plans and choices come with an unconditional 30 days and 100% money back guarantee.

Conclusion

The main aim of the company is to provide reliability and best quality to their customer.