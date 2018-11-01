Latest News And Web Hosting Review A2Hosting

share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review A2hosting

About Company – Hosting Review A2Hosting

Key Selling Points:

High-performance hosting provider

Green web-hosting services

Address: Ann Arbor, MI

Establishment: 2003

Executives:

Marketing Manager: Brad Litwin

VP of Marketing: Corey Hammond

Data Center: Operates from 3 data centers, one in Michigan, the US, another in Amsterdam and in Singapore.

History: A2 started as Iniquinet in 2001 and renamed as a tribute to the place Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 2004, it became the first host to support PHP 5 and in 2006 it made MySQL 5 available.

Services Offered – Hosting Review A2Hosting

Integrated open source solutions

Shared and dedicated hosting

VPS hosting

Windows Hosting

High-Speed, fully scalable Shared, VPS and Reseller solutions

Server includes ASP.NET, Windows Server, Microsoft SQL Server, Classic ASP, .NET Core

Control Panel: Plesk for easy management of files and websites

Hosting plans

Shared hosting from A2hosting.com operates on 3 plans: Lite plan, Swift Plan, and the Turbo plan. Some of the standard features included are; 24/7 customer support, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, e-mail addresses, databases, Word Press, Prestashop and Drupal among others.

The company operates 3 Managed VPS hosting plans: Power+ plan, Prestige+ plan, and the Pinnacle+ plan.

Reseller hosting from the company, on the other hand, operates from 3 plans: Produce plan, Progress plan, and the Prosper plan.

When it comes to VPS hosting, the company operates 3 plans, the Dynamic VPS plan, the Cloud VPS plan and Managed VPS plan.

Dedicated server hosting clients at the company can choose between the Flex dedicated server and the Managed Flex dedicated server.

Hosting Features

Developer Tools: Magento, WordPress, Drupal, Joomla and OpenCart integration

Unlimited transfer, domains, RAID-10 storage, email addresses, and databases

Turbo” server that boasts speeds of up to 20 times faster

Blazing fast SSD's, 350+ instant apps, fast and easy setups,

A free content delivery network (CDN)

Easy to use control panel choices

For Resellers

Free billing software – WHMCS or Blesta

cPanel integration

Linux or Windows servers. Linux is built on cPanel and PHP while Windows uses Plesk and .NET cores.

Customers – Web Hosting Review A2Hosting

Target Customers: Beginners, startups, and those with low to moderate usage requirements

What for Customers?

High-performance, feature-rich secured ultra-reliable solutions on fine-tuned SwiftServer Hosting platform

innovative, affordable and developer friendly website hosting

Turbo Servers featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster than competing hosts

Specialized Hosting to meet the needs of modern users

High visitors satisfaction rates and low bounce rates

Support:

24/7/365 via phone, e-mail and live chat, trouble ticketing system. The US-based support from their Guru Crew team.

available via live chat, email, and phone with friendly and knowledgeable support staff

Provides rich knowledge-base and guides

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Money Back Guarantee: Anytime

Promotions:

A2 Hosting Swift Plan: limited-time offer at only $14.99 on TNW Deals; 1-year subscription + 1 free domain (88% off) on blazing-fast speeds and high-grade hosting

Reseller hosting a 34% off on the first invoice promotional offer.

Coupon code:34NOW.

Shared hosting, discount up to 51% on the first invoice.

Promotion code: QUICK51.

Managed VPS, up to 34% on the first invoice.

Coupon code: 34PRESTA.

Dedicated Server Packages up to 17% on the first invoice

Coupon code: FASTDED.

Latest News -Web Hosting Review A2Hosting

(Ann Arbor, MI – September 8, 2016) Unveils New, High Speed Reseller Hosting Packages With Free WHMCS License

Disk Space: 200GB

Bandwidth: 2000GB

Technical Support

Free WHMCS licens

Softaculous to add WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, OpenCart and 100’s of more solutions with just 1-click

Target Customers: Starters

Reseller accounts are fine tuned and hosted on SwiftServer platform which inlcudes solid state drives (SSDs), choice of global data center locations for reduced latency, a free CDN and more.

Option available for clients to host their customers on A2 Hosting’s Turbo Servers

View Now

Features and Control panel

Some of the features included in the company hosting are RAID-10disk storage, WordPress, Prestashop, Drupal, , PHP 5, MySQL databases, Postgre 9.4 databases, Ruby, Perl, Python, access, Node.js,phpMyAdmin, phpPgAdmin. Clients also get to enjoy features such as SMTP, POP3, IMAP support, Cloud FLARE CDN, webmail, Horde, Squirrel mail, Round Cube, unlimited parked domains, FTP, AWStats, webalizer visitor statistics, analog visitor statistics, a free shared SSL certificate, access to raw log files, web statistics, unlimited sub domains and unlimited add-on domains among others.

Conclusion

The hosting services offered by A2hosting.com are exemplary in terms of speed, reliability and performance offered. On top of that, the customer support team from the Company is accessible 24/7 to cater to their clients’ needs. The company further more offers a variety of hosting services.