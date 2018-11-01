Latest News And Web Hosting Review A2Hosting

share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review A2hosting
About Company – Hosting Review A2Hosting
Key Selling Points:
- High-performance hosting provider
- Green web-hosting services
Address: Ann Arbor, MI
Establishment: 2003
Executives:
- Marketing Manager: Brad Litwin
- VP of Marketing: Corey Hammond
Data Center: Operates from 3 data centers, one in Michigan, the US, another in Amsterdam and in Singapore.
History: A2 started as Iniquinet in 2001 and renamed as a tribute to the place Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 2004, it became the first host to support PHP 5 and in 2006 it made MySQL 5 available.
Services Offered – Hosting Review A2Hosting
- Integrated open source solutions
- Shared and dedicated hosting
- VPS hosting
Windows Hosting
- High-Speed, fully scalable Shared, VPS and Reseller solutions
- Server includes ASP.NET, Windows Server, Microsoft SQL Server, Classic ASP, .NET Core
- Control Panel: Plesk for easy management of files and websites
Hosting plans
Shared hosting from A2hosting.com operates on 3 plans: Lite plan, Swift Plan, and the Turbo plan. Some of the standard features included are; 24/7 customer support, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, e-mail addresses, databases, Word Press, Prestashop and Drupal among others.
The company operates 3 Managed VPS hosting plans: Power+ plan, Prestige+ plan, and the Pinnacle+ plan.
Reseller hosting from the company, on the other hand, operates from 3 plans: Produce plan, Progress plan, and the Prosper plan.
When it comes to VPS hosting, the company operates 3 plans, the Dynamic VPS plan, the Cloud VPS plan and Managed VPS plan.
Dedicated server hosting clients at the company can choose between the Flex dedicated server and the Managed Flex dedicated server.
Hosting Features
- Developer Tools: Magento, WordPress, Drupal, Joomla and OpenCart integration
- Unlimited transfer, domains, RAID-10 storage, email addresses, and databases
- Turbo” server that boasts speeds of up to 20 times faster
- Blazing fast SSD's, 350+ instant apps, fast and easy setups,
- A free content delivery network (CDN)
- Easy to use control panel choices
For Resellers
- Free billing software – WHMCS or Blesta
- cPanel integration
- Linux or Windows servers. Linux is built on cPanel and PHP while Windows uses Plesk and .NET cores.
Customers – Web Hosting Review A2Hosting
Target Customers: Beginners, startups, and those with low to moderate usage requirements
What for Customers?
- High-performance, feature-rich secured ultra-reliable solutions on fine-tuned SwiftServer Hosting platform
- innovative, affordable and developer friendly website hosting
- Turbo Servers featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster than competing hosts
- Specialized Hosting to meet the needs of modern users
- High visitors satisfaction rates and low bounce rates
Support:
- 24/7/365 via phone, e-mail and live chat, trouble ticketing system. The US-based support from their Guru Crew team.
- available via live chat, email, and phone with friendly and knowledgeable support staff
- Provides rich knowledge-base and guides
Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%
Money Back Guarantee: Anytime
Promotions:
- A2 Hosting Swift Plan: limited-time offer at only $14.99 on TNW Deals; 1-year subscription + 1 free domain (88% off) on blazing-fast speeds and high-grade hosting
- Reseller hosting a 34% off on the first invoice promotional offer.
Coupon code:34NOW.
Shared hosting, discount up to 51% on the first invoice.
Promotion code: QUICK51.
Managed VPS, up to 34% on the first invoice.
Coupon code: 34PRESTA.
Dedicated Server Packages up to 17% on the first invoice
Coupon code: FASTDED.
Latest News -Web Hosting Review A2Hosting
- (Ann Arbor, MI – September 8, 2016) Unveils New, High Speed Reseller Hosting Packages With Free WHMCS License
Disk Space: 200GB
Bandwidth: 2000GB
Technical Support
Free WHMCS licens
Softaculous to add WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, OpenCart and 100’s of more solutions with just 1-click
Target Customers: Starters
Reseller accounts are fine tuned and hosted on SwiftServer platform which inlcudes solid state drives (SSDs), choice of global data center locations for reduced latency, a free CDN and more.
Option available for clients to host their customers on A2 Hosting’s Turbo Servers
Features and Control panel
Some of the features included in the company hosting are RAID-10disk storage, WordPress, Prestashop, Drupal, , PHP 5, MySQL databases, Postgre 9.4 databases, Ruby, Perl, Python, access, Node.js,phpMyAdmin, phpPgAdmin. Clients also get to enjoy features such as SMTP, POP3, IMAP support, Cloud FLARE CDN, webmail, Horde, Squirrel mail, Round Cube, unlimited parked domains, FTP, AWStats, webalizer visitor statistics, analog visitor statistics, a free shared SSL certificate, access to raw log files, web statistics, unlimited sub domains and unlimited add-on domains among others.
Conclusion
The hosting services offered by A2hosting.com are exemplary in terms of speed, reliability and performance offered. On top of that, the customer support team from the Company is accessible 24/7 to cater to their clients’ needs. The company further more offers a variety of hosting services.