Latest News And Web Hosting Review DownTownHost

Downtownhost( DTH) offers shared and dedicated hosting solutions for all sized businesses, founded in 2001. It is privately owned and funded hosting provider. Offers hosting services including Reseller, Shared hosting, and virtual private servers. DTH provides quality hosting services to users and channel partners. They give a guarantee to provide quality in respect of business at affordable rates. In addition, DTH offers a feature-rich portfolio of services and revolutionary web hosting. Their hosting plans include features such as 99.9% uptime, 30-day money back guarantee and have most proficient, professional and skillful team who assists their customers 24/7. Domain web hosting account will easy to maintain with their control panel. Reasonable hosting plans are available for reseller, business, and eCommerce.

DownTownHost Overview

Downtown Host is a leading and popular hosting provider since 2001. They provide various hosting services including shared web hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, domain registration, reseller hosting support services and more. Company offers Shared and Dedicated solutions with more than eight plans to deliver hosting services to business of types, shapes and sizes. There are various factors to consider while choosing web hosting companies all the time. Their main focus on connectivity and provide world class services to the customer.

DownTownHost: Reliability and Performance

Company`s reseller and shared hosting plans are hosted by dual quad core servers including redundant power backup, connection lines, CentOS and Litespeed web server. They have number of well experienced staff members` manage the servers and fix issues instantly. The Web host uses seven datacenters around the world. Datacenters use only high performance backup generators, security and premium backbone providers, which result in high performance and great reliability. With company`s all hosting plans, customer gets 99.99% uptime guarantee.

DownTownHost Plans

Downtime Host includes three shared hosting plans, bronze, gold and silver. For multiple domains, Shared gold plan is best option. Customer can choose plans according to their requirements. Company also offers range of shared and reseller hosting plans from several locations around Netherlands, Asia and US.

Their top tier plan, Shared hosting comprises of unlimited domain, bandwidth and email accounts. For monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual, 2 or 3 year payment for hosting, prices differ on every stage.

Reseller hosting plans are affordable and best place to begin. It allows to makes good revenue. Additionally, two reseller plans are available with overselling being enabled.

On top of this, their VPS plans come with amount of space, storage, bandwidth and RAM. Same applies to dedicated servers also. Both plans include LiteSpeed and cPanel as well.

DownTownHost: Features and control Panel

Company`s features are excellent for most of the websites. They provide live demo of control panel on their website, through which users are allow accessing everything. It comes with Fantastico, so customer easily installs WordPress, PHPList and other open source programs. Install the program and automatically create SQL database that is perfect for non-technical website owner. Company uses standard cPanel, which is simple to use for the new comers as well as pros. Their customer support team responses within 10 minutes.

The web host offers excellent customer support through live phone, email and online helpdesk support. If users have any question, they may also resort to online knowledge base section on the support page. Their around the clock support available anytime. Great performance servers coupled with industry standard lines make hosting experience much better. They offer 30 days money back guarantee in case of any dissatisfaction with the services.

Pros

Their email support is excellent and works 24/7 operated by educated support staff who fixes the issue instantly. Company has great hosting packages at affordable rates.

Cons

Sometimes their toll free number doesn’t work and live chat isn’t available sometimes.

Cancellation Policy

Account cancellation notice should be made on 25th of the last months. On Virtual accounts get 30 day refund, if account is terminated within 30 days after signing up. Customer needs to inform the Help Desk , so support team can cancel the account immediately. In case, if payment is not received within 15 days, account will be suspended and reminder will be sent out. After the termination of the account, all data is lost and new account need to be established.

Conclusion

Downtown Host is a decent host with excellent basic shared hosting plan at reasonable rate for websites. Apart from minor flaws, company is highly recommended because of their offerings, transparency and uptime.