Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostway

Web Hosting Review Hostway
About Company – Web Hosting Review Hostway
Key Selling Points
- A leader in managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions
- First and largest Microsoft Certified Gold Partners
Parent Company: Hostway Services, Inc.
Other Offices: Austrailia, Asia
Executive
- CEO & President: Emil Sayegh
- SVP, Chief Technology & Product Officer: Chandler Vaughn
- SVP and General Manager: John Enright
Data Center
- Ten geographically diverse around Europe and North America
- SSAE 16 and ISO 27001 data centers
- Ensures strict compliance such as PCI and HIPAA
Awards
- Winning accolades since its formation.
- It won Find My Host’s Editor’s Choice award for 5 months of 2008 and was judged Best Unix Web Hosting Provider by Web Host Directory in 2008.
Services Provided – Web Hosting Review Hostway
- Managed hybrid multi-cloud hosting, compliant cloud hosting solutions, Web Hosting and Email and Applications
- Specific focus on Azure-based cloud computing resources
- Option to deploy Core DNA on a dedicated private cloud for enterprise customers requiring high levels of security for compliance with regulations.
- Dedicated Servers, collocation
- Website design, e-commerce services, and website marketing solutions
- Domain name registration, disaster recovery, application hosting, email and online marketing.
- Application hosting solutions for telecommunication and cable companies
Customers – Web Hosting Review Hostway
Target Customers:
- Asset-lite, mid-market, and e-commerce focused organizations
- Healthcare, SaaS
- SME's, individuals
Premium Customers: Business giants like Coca-Cola, Sony Music, Disney and McGraw-Hill
No. of Customers:
- 600,000+ Customers Worldwide
- registered over 400,000 domains
What for Customers?
- deliver reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions
- Reliable, scalable and feature-rich hosting services
- The company assist in managing and running e-commerce service operations like software and infrastructure updates, maintaining backups, patching, 24×7 monitoring, resource scaling, and performance optimizations
Support
- 24.7.365 via phone, live chat and email support by engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia to assist in technical issues and troubleshooting
- Active on social media Twitter, Facebook
- The company provides blog, case studies, videos, webinars and virtual data center tours
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days
Uptime: 100% uptime guarantee excluding scheduled maintenance. The Company also credits customer’s account with Day Credit in case of irregularities.
Latest News – Web Hosting Review Hostway
- (May 23, 2018) Acquired Toronto-based MyHosting.com and Mail2Web lines of business from Ingram Micro. With Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue Automation platforms, the company would further bolster its capabilities.
- (May 10, 2018) Announced Chandler Vaughn as SVP, Chief Technology, and Product Officer to develop, execute technology and product strategy to further bolster its position as a leader in hosting mission-critical applications. He would look at technical aspects and guide product development roadmap.
Hostway Selected to Provide Computing Infrastructure for Core dna software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used to build marketing, e-commerce, intranets and community portal solutions. The service would suffice the majority of enterprises in a private cloud with dedicated infrastructure, security and managed support.
Core dna software is an all-in-one web application platform that enables enterprises to manage web content better and e-commerce presence.
Hostway Plans
Managed hosting solutions consist of many add-ons backed by SLAs, uptime guarantee and expert support. Managed Servers is ideal for controlling performance and security and it comes with computing-intensive applications and configured customizations. Managed Private Cloud is made for instantly installing resources in a cluster and features scalability. Hybrid Hosting is done by integrating multiple platforms for optimization.
Multiple cloud solutions come with Virtual Private Cloud – VPC, Dedicated Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. It features: dedicated resources, high compliance, optimized database, disaster recovery, fast provisioning and is hybrid capable.
E-Commerce Services :- Recently introduced professional-grade cloud-based Managed Magento e-commerce solutions at affordable cost.
Managed Magento Starter
Price: $99.95 per month
Stores : 1
Managed Magento Advanced
Price: $199.95 per month
Stores: Multiple
Hostway: Features and Control Panel
- 404 Custom Tool
- Analog, CleanMail Filter — Spam & Virus Filter
- Email Alias, Email Autoresponder, Email Forwarding, Exchange Hybrid Enabled, GigaMail
- Hosted Exchange Accounts, POP/SMTP Accounts, SiteMail, Website Builder
- Daily Backup facilities, CUP Protection
- Free Applications
- Cron Jobs and Free SSL
- Site Stats, SSH and Dedicated IP
- Unlimited Bandwidth and Unlimited Diskspace
Pros
- Multiple offices around the world ensure site uptime.
- Free SiteBuilder tools along with optional premium tools.
- Automatic data backups are provided.
- Phone and live chat support enhance the user experience.
Cons
- Prices are above average as compared to other providers.
- Complaints from former customers about cancellation difficulties.
- Shared hosting plan has ample limitations.