Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostway

Key Selling Points

A leader in managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions

First and largest Microsoft Certified Gold Partners

Parent Company: Hostway Services, Inc.

Other Offices: Austrailia, Asia

Executive

CEO & President : Emil Sayegh

: Emil Sayegh SVP, Chief Technology & Product Officer : Chandler Vaughn

: Chandler Vaughn SVP and General Manager: John Enright

Data Center

Ten geographically diverse around Europe and North America

SSAE 16 and ISO 27001 data centers

Ensures strict compliance such as PCI and HIPAA

Awards

Winning accolades since its formation.

It won Find My Host’s Editor’s Choice award for 5 months of 2008 and was judged Best Unix Web Hosting Provider by Web Host Directory in 2008.

Services Provided – Web Hosting Review Hostway

Managed hybrid multi-cloud hosting, compliant cloud hosting solutions, Web Hosting and Email and Applications

Specific focus on Azure-based cloud computing resources

Option to deploy Core DNA on a dedicated private cloud for enterprise customers requiring high levels of security for compliance with regulations.

Dedicated Servers, collocation

Website design, e-commerce services, and website marketing solutions

Domain name registration, disaster recovery, application hosting, email and online marketing.

Application hosting solutions for telecommunication and cable companies

Customers – Web Hosting Review Hostway

Target Customers:

Asset-lite, mid-market, and e-commerce focused organizations

Healthcare, SaaS

SME's, individuals

Premium Customers: Business giants like Coca-Cola, Sony Music, Disney and McGraw-Hill

No. of Customers:

600,000+ Customers Worldwide

registered over 400,000 domains

What for Customers?

deliver reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions

Reliable, scalable and feature-rich hosting services

The company assist in managing and running e-commerce service operations like software and infrastructure updates, maintaining backups, patching, 24×7 monitoring, resource scaling, and performance optimizations

Support

24.7.365 via phone, live chat and email support by engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia to assist in technical issues and troubleshooting

Active on social media Twitter, Facebook

The company provides blog, case studies, videos, webinars and virtual data center tours

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Uptime: 100% uptime guarantee excluding scheduled maintenance. The Company also credits customer’s account with Day Credit in case of irregularities.

Latest News – Web Hosting Review Hostway

(May 23, 2018) Acquired Toronto-based MyHosting.com and Mail2Web lines of business from Ingram Micro. With Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue Automation platforms, the company would further bolster its capabilities.

(May 10, 2018) Announced Chandler Vaughn as SVP, Chief Technology, and Product Officer to develop, execute technology and product strategy to further bolster its position as a leader in hosting mission-critical applications. He would look at technical aspects and guide product development roadmap.

Hostway Selected to Provide Computing Infrastructure for Core dna software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used to build marketing, e-commerce, intranets and community portal solutions. The service would suffice the majority of enterprises in a private cloud with dedicated infrastructure, security and managed support.

Core dna software is an all-in-one web application platform that enables enterprises to manage web content better and e-commerce presence.

Hostway Plans

Managed hosting solutions consist of many add-ons backed by SLAs, uptime guarantee and expert support. Managed Servers is ideal for controlling performance and security and it comes with computing-intensive applications and configured customizations. Managed Private Cloud is made for instantly installing resources in a cluster and features scalability. Hybrid Hosting is done by integrating multiple platforms for optimization.

Multiple cloud solutions come with Virtual Private Cloud – VPC, Dedicated Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. It features: dedicated resources, high compliance, optimized database, disaster recovery, fast provisioning and is hybrid capable.

E-Commerce Services :- Recently introduced professional-grade cloud-based Managed Magento e-commerce solutions at affordable cost.

Managed Magento Starter

Price: $99.95 per month

Stores : 1

Managed Magento Advanced

Price: $199.95 per month

Stores: Multiple

Hostway: Features and Control Panel

404 Custom Tool Analog, CleanMail Filter — Spam & Virus Filter Email Alias, Email Autoresponder, Email Forwarding, Exchange Hybrid Enabled, GigaMail Hosted Exchange Accounts, POP/SMTP Accounts, SiteMail, Website Builder Daily Backup facilities, CUP Protection Free Applications Cron Jobs and Free SSL Site Stats, SSH and Dedicated IP Unlimited Bandwidth and Unlimited Diskspace

Pros

Multiple offices around the world ensure site uptime. Free SiteBuilder tools along with optional premium tools. Automatic data backups are provided. Phone and live chat support enhance the user experience.

Cons

Prices are above average as compared to other providers. Complaints from former customers about cancellation difficulties. Shared hosting plan has ample limitations.