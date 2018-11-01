Latest News And Web Hosting Review GigaPros

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Gigapros

Gigapros provide web hosting products and services that suit every customer’s needs. Their hosting services include shared, reseller, VPS, cloud hosting, and dedicated servers. If customers are not entirely satisfied with hosting services, they can cancel their account within first 30 days and ask for refund. Their each hosting products include service level agreement of guaranteed uptime, and if company fail to meet their respective SLA, they will compensate for the downtime. Customers can use 100% of their account resources without any suspension. Moreover, support team gives response to customer query within 1 hour and support is available 24/7 via phone, chat or email support.

GigaPros Premium Hosting Unmatched Pricing. Secure and high speed hosting at affordable prices. Best for running personal & business critical websites. Exactly Get What you pay For, Believe it or not, but it`s true. The premium prices that customer pay, enables GigaPros to deliver high quality premium services at all times. No excuses, no gimmicks. Absolutely No Overselling, GigaPros enforce ZERO Overselling Policy. So, customers get 100% guaranteed server resource allocation at all times. No overloaded server means high reliability & more uptime for website.

24 by 7, 365 days a year REAL Support (30 Minutes Ticket Response). No matter whether it`s 3AM or 3PM. Contact GigaPros Support thru Live Chat, Helpdesk Tickets, Phone Calls, Forums, Knowledge Base & E-mails. You`ll have peace of mind while hosting with GigaPros. Constant Communication with customers, GigaPros, believes communication is the key in web hosting business! They always take pro-active approach to alert customers about any important news that are supposed to be aware of. Proactive Site Monitoring, GigaPros takes business continuity very seriously. Servers are monitored every 1-minute, so that they are the first person to know about any unexpected server outages and fix the issue proactively.

GigaPros complete Analysis

RAID to Protect Your Data. No more downtime due to hard-disk failures. GigaPros RAID system keeps customers site running even when a hard-disk fails. They can replace the crashed disk later by hot-swapping it without any downtime. Monster Servers with 99.9% Uptime Guarantee. GigaPros use high-end premium quality servers with multi gigabit premium network. In short, you get fire breathing monster servers with screaming fast page loads and 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Gigapros.com: Company Overview

GigaPros were founded in 2008 and are based at Los Angeles (California). Currently, it is serving 30,000 plus domains world-wide. It provides the facility of reseller hosting, shared hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting and dedicated servers. It is an outstanding Web Hosting Company. It has been growing steadily. Its main goal is to provide their customers with zero-oversold web hosting services.

Reliability and Uptime Report

GigaPros have achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away and 0 new domains were registered with GigaPros and 0 domains were transferred to GigaPros from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, GigaPros has 100% positive user response.

It offers minimum uptime of 99.9% every month for your server. If it lesser down from it than the company will credit your account with 1 day free hosting for every 1 hour of downtime. It is simple to use and amazing.

Plan and Pricing

GigaPros have various plans. These plans are divided into four hosting services, they are – Shared Hosting Plans, VPS Hosting Plans, Dedicated Server Plans and Cloud Hosting Plans. You can choose any of the plans as per your requirement and budget. All plans have different functions and features. There is not any hidden fee.

Features and Control Panel

GigaPros have lots of features, some of the major features are – Scale and Resize, Fully Managed VPS, 1-Click OS Reinstall, Developer Tools, 1-Click App Installer, Clone Your VPS, Usage Metrics, Built for Reliability, Easy Control Panel, Clear Upgrade Path, Daily Billing And Many More.

Its cPanel has various features such as Full Root Access, Streaming, Weekly Backup, Publishing, Java Script, MySQL, Linux, Full Root Access, 30 GB Storage, Unlimited Traffic and 512 MB RAM.

Technical Support

GigaPros keeps its server online always. After receiving a new ticket, you will get the primary response from its support team member within 1 hour. This response will be from a human not an automated response. Its support team is available 24x7x365 to you.

Pros

GigaPros has lots of pros, some of them are – its price, customer tech support, features, easy to use, quick, friendly and have various plans. Moreover it’s loading speed and uptime is also good.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If because of any reason you want to cancel Gigapros.com then not to worry. Gigapros.com offers the facility of money back Guarantee within 30 day. If you cancel your account after 30-days of your new web hosting subscription then you need to submit a new support ticket with category “Cancellation & Refunds”. And Within 24 hours of your request, you will able to get pro-rated refund for the remainder of your subscription period. No questions asked.

Conclusion:

Gigapros.com is one of the best host companies. It has satisfied customers. Its technical support people are amazing and most probably they answer in 10min any time of day. There are not any hidden charges involved. It is an affordable web hosting service. It offers various plans with lots of features. If you are using Linux OS then it is best option for you.