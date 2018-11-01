Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review FireHost

Latest News And Web Hosting Review FireHost

 Site Redirects to : Armor Hosting

Headquarters: Dallas, TX

Data Center: the U.S. and Europe

Services Offered

  • Secure Cloud Hosting

Target Customers: web hosting solutions to eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare IT and security companies around the world

What about Customers?

  • Scalable to high traffic websites
  • Secure: Every hosting plan has hacker awareness, management, and prevention knowledgebase.
  • PCI 2.0 and HIPAA compliance-ready hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365 backed by expert engineers via chat, ticket or phone

Uptime: 100% SLA

DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: