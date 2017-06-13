Latest News And Web Hosting Review WPEngine

Hosting Review WPEngine

WP Engine is known for high speed and security and world class customer service. At WP Engine, WordPress is considered as a passion. It has a rich database of 50,000 clients in 120 countries who are using its mission critical WordPress hosting to meet their needs. It is best in offering managed wordPress hosting services. Company is having best-in-class architecture and used highly redundant systems to keep WordPress scalable, prompt and secure. With this, no. of experts are available who deliver professional WordPress support round-the-clock, daily. Enterprise WordPress Hosting plans offer high up-times, bulletproof security and most reliable. With Daily Backups, Firewall, Malware Scan, EverCache, SSL certificates, CDN Ready, Speed Report, it is overall a choice of everyone.

About Company – Hosting Review WPEngine

Key Selling Points

World’s leading WordPress digital experience platform

Premium managed WordPress hosting for demanding users

Google Technology Partner: Google Cloud platform delivers high Performance, auto-recovery, and reliability and uses the same secure network that services Google's apps and services.

Headquarters: Austin, Texas, United States

Other Offices: San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.

Establishment: January 2010

Executive

Founder: Jason Cohen



Jason Cohen CEO: Heather Brunner



Heather Brunner Managing Director: EMEA: Fabio Torlini



EMEA: Fabio Torlini Chief People Officer: Annette Alexander

Awards/Achievements

(Jun 15, 2017) WP Engine Inc. founder Jason Cohen and CEO Heather Brunner, are 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners.

Services Offered – Hosting Review WPEngine

Managed-hosting service for websites and apps that leverage the WordPress CMS (SaaS content management platform)

Hosting Features

simple one-click installations, Let's Encrypt SSL, LargeFS support, CDN (MaxCDN-powered), malware scanning and removal

Company Social Media Profiles:

Twitter: 7.1 K followers

Facebook: 2.1 K followers

Customers – Hosting Review WPEngine

No. of Clients: 80,000 companies across over 130 countries

Target Customers

SMB, marketers, bloggers, and large enterprises

Digital developers, designers, and agencies

What for Customers

Hassle-free hosting on fast and substantial servers, which are hacker proof

Excellent performance: Provides speed, power, and high-end premium features

Daily backups

one-click restore points

automatic security updates

one-click staging area, automatic caching and top-tier security.

The agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations needed to drive the business forward faster. The company provides counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences.

The website is a one-stop shop for content that provides WordPress resources for scaling WP Engine platform knowledge through learning and development modules.

Money back guarantee: 60-days

Support: 24.7.365, WordPress experts respond to queries

Uptime Guarantee: 99.95%

Latest News – Hosting Review WPEngine

(Jun 25, 2018) The company announced the number of UK digital agencies participating in its Agency Partner Programme (APP) has grown by a factor of 20X since the program began last September. UK agencies participating in the APP include Candyspace, Droga5, Grey Healthcare, HUGE Inc., Manifesto, MDC Partners, Pragmatic, R/GA, and StrategiQ.

The programme help agencies to drive creative, engaging experience and deliver clear impact on clients using WordPress on WP Engine.

The APP provides comprehensive, leveled offerings to agencies which include Member, Advanced and Strategic. It enables them to select the appropriate level of business benefits needed for the competitive marketplace and innovative with their clients. Each level features a robust package of business, educational and technology resources. The agency gets access to a suite of sales enablement assets, joint marketing opportunities, enhanced permissions on the platform and lead referral opportunities based on their individual needs, inclusion in WP Engine’s Partner Directory and access to the WP Engine Partner Portal.

for enterprises and agencies, to measures site content against Google Analytics metrics including unique visitors, time on site and bounce rate. The admin dashboard would provide visual performance reports to help site operators tailor content, tags, and categories. Content Performance is part of its Performance Intelligence solution suite for enterprises and agencies. Amazon Advanced Technology Partner : (June 13, 2017) The company expanded infrastructure in Canada with a move into AWS data center. It would support compliance with the Canadian Digital Privacy Act for its Canadian customers and improved availability and performance for a global client base of over 60,000.

: (June 13, 2017) The company expanded infrastructure in Canada with a move into AWS data center. It would support compliance with the Canadian Digital Privacy Act for its Canadian customers and improved availability and performance for a global client base of over 60,000. WP Engine Touts EMEA Growth: (June 13, 2017) A 10,000-customer milestone in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region after opening its EMEA office in London’s Shoreditch “Tech City in 2015 and Technical Support & Innovation Centre” in Ireland in 2016. ”

(June 13, 2017) A 10,000-customer milestone in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region after opening its EMEA office in London’s Shoreditch “Tech City in 2015 and Technical Support & Innovation Centre” in Ireland in 2016. ” Launched ‘Page Performance' tool accessible through WP Engine’s customers’ account control panels. It provides recommendations for website optimization and increases ‘website page speeds'. It attracts the customers with fewer page views, poor user experience, and reduced conversion rates. The tool will provide metrics on pages alongside a site performance report.

Hosting Plan

WP Engine serves four managed WordPress hosting plans.

Personal plan is suitable for one website or testing project to check hosting company. It can be a great deal for marketer, developer and creative for utilizing powerful technology. The personal plan comprises 1 install, 25k visits per month, 10 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer.

is suitable for one website or testing project to check hosting company. It can be a great deal for marketer, developer and creative for utilizing powerful technology. The personal plan comprises 1 install, 25k visits per month, 10 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer. The professional plan supports 10 installs, 100k visits per month, 20 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer. If users controlling one site with huge traffic and numerous smaller sites then this plan is good to adopt.

supports 10 installs, 100k visits per month, 20 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer. If users controlling one site with huge traffic and numerous smaller sites then this plan is good to adopt. Business solution offers 25 WordPress installations, 400,000 visits, and 30GB of storage and unlimited data transfer. This plan supports higher traffic and installs limits.

offers 25 WordPress installations, 400,000 visits, and 30GB of storage and unlimited data transfer. This plan supports higher traffic and installs limits. Premium comprises 150 installs, 1 million + visits per month, 100-300 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer. This plan is suitable for growing business and brand. Comes with power and flexibility of dedicated resources to stay up client`s website and running all the time.

150 installs, 1 million + visits per month, 100-300 GB local storage and unlimited data transfer. This plan is suitable for growing business and brand. Comes with power and flexibility of dedicated resources to stay up client`s website and running all the time. Enterprise plan is customizable and offers150 installs 5 million + visits, 400 GB-1tb local storage and unlimited data transfer. This solution provides scalability, security, and reliability with intelligent load-balancing technology.

WP Engine: Features and Control Panel

Company works on enthusiasm for providing security plug-ins and daily backups. For this company offers EverCache solution to secure user`s website from traffic spikes.

As a file transfer protocol they use sFTP instead of FTP.

As company is WordPress hosting provider so most website administrators are worked through the WordPress dashboard.

Still company offers a secondary customer control portal User Portal which features with account-related tasks.

Pros

Managed WordPress Hosting is provided via expert WordPress support staff.

EverCache technology provides faster page loading.

It’s really quite cheap and hacked sites are fixed for charges.

Free data backup and restore provided.

Separate staging area for testing plug-ins and themes.

Free 60 day trial and no long-term commitments necessary.

Cons

Not applicable for non-WordPress platforms.

WPengine does not allow installing certain plug-ins.

Exceeding set number of visitors and storage will result in additional charges as there is no unlimited bandwidth.

It is complicated for beginners.

Limited documentation.

No email in any hosting package.

Conclusion

WPengine serves a basic level of managed WordPress functionality. Company’s aim is to provide website`s speed, scalability and security factors. Its combined dashboard gives a great view of CDN control, user role permissions, error logs, clearing the database cache, and some other advanced configuration.

WP Engine is the best in its class with flexible plan options and reliable solutions. For users generating sufficient income from WordPress site, having around 20-25,000 visitors a day and those who shun away from handling WP errors and optimization techniques, WPengine is the name to select.