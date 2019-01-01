Bandwidth or Website Traffic

Bandwidth is significant because files loaded to or from servers uses internet bandwidth to push data along with the network at various speeds.

It is a bunch of wires or fibers connecting servers to a network. Depending on the grade of the cable it determines how much data is coming from the system where your website hosted.

ISP's can put a limitation on bandwidth at certain times during peak periods or charge you a flat fee per month for bandwidth usage.

You can load most files on your website. It excludes, of course, banners and pop-ups and specific documents and images loaded from a central server.

Bandwidth bandits link to images and other files directly to some different server instead of putting them on their local server. There are various reasons as to why they do this, but one idea is to get as much bandwidth as possible to show their links and images.

Bandwidth represents the amount of data transmitted in a fixed amount of time.Browsing the web, sending e-mail and downloading a file occasionally doesn't consume much bandwidth. Downloading or uploading video or huge audio files will use much more of it. At the moment 2-3% of internet users consume about 90% of the overall available bandwidth. For this reason, other users may experience setbacks in performance and slowdowns. Bandwidth is all about the type of the connection, and the amount of data specific connection type allows transferred in a specific period.

The internet, in the simplest of terms, is a group of millions of computers connected by networks. These connections within the internet can be large or small depending on the cabling and equipment used at a particular internet location. It is the size of each network connection that determines how much bandwidth is available

TRAFFIC

Traffic is merely the number of bits transferred on network connections.Depending upon the network connection between the website and the internet, the transfer may occur very quickly, or it could take time if other people are also downloading files at the same time.

These are the factors on which bandwidth relies upon. It can vary from network to network and from one host to another.

Upstream and Downstream Bandwidth: Also called Upload Bandwidth determines the amount of data that can be sent (uploaded) to the Internet. This is very important for transmitting data and uploading files to the server. Downstream or Download type of Bandwidth determines the amount of data received from the Internet. It is important for downloading the files from the Internet. Basic Consumer Bandwidth, LAN Bandwidth, WAN Bandwidth solutions: Basic Consumer Internet access most commonly provided by Dial-Up, DSL or Cable connections. Each of these types of connections allows a certain amount of data transmitted in a fixed amount of time.

LAN (Local Area Network) stands for a group of computers and associated devices that share a standard communications line or wireless link. A local area network may have as few as two or three users (for example, in a home network) or as many as thousands of users (for example, in an FDDI network). The most widely used local area network connection technology is Ethernet. Others take Ring technology, FDDI, and ARCNET. LAN can also use wireless technology. Bandwidth allowed in a specific LAN community depends on the type of connection technology used.

WAN (Wide Area Networks) are connections between business organizations and the outside world. A WAN may also be part of a private network that extends across multiple business locations in a city, across the country or even worldwide. Typically WAN represents LAN of the particular organization connected to the outside world. The most common WAN connection is a T1 line. To expand Bandwidth, multiple T1 lines may be bond together. Another high bandwidth protocol for business connectivity is DS3 over fiber optic SONET service or a T3 line. One of the most popular solutions is Ethernet. Ethernet that runs on LAN can be extended to the WAN.

Most personal or small business sites will not need more than 1GB of bandwidth per month. If you have a website that is composed of static web pages and you expect little traffic to your site on a daily basis, go with a low bandwidth plan. If you go over the amount of bandwidth allocated in your plan, your hosting company could charge you over usage fees, so if you think the traffic to your site will be significant, you may want to go through the calculations above to estimate the amount of bandwidth required in a hosting plan.

