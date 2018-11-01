Latest News And Hosting Review Managedway

Managedway.com Company Overview

Managedway provide secure data storage facilities in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan. It offers multiple layers of redundancy in a network. Managedway founded in 2003 and Managedway’s headquarters and primary data center is in Troy, MI., one of the ten safest cities from natural disasters. Its facilities are state-of-the-art, climate controlled and well protected from probable natural and manmade disaster by virtue of their geographic locations. Managedway remove the stress from IT management. The climate control systems ensure the most comfortable and consistent environment at our data centers to maintain optimal performance and reliability.

Key Selling Points:

Leading provider of cloud computing, fiber optic internet and colocation services

SOC 2 Type II complaint which reflects quality of services it provides.

Data Center Location: metro Detroit and Grand Rapids, MI.

Executives:

President: Robert Sanders

Latest News:

ManagedWay Data Centers announced completion of its SOC 2 Type II compliance.

The Managedway provide three services to their customer i.e.

Cloud Carrier

Cloud Colocation

Cloud Hosting

Reliability and Performance/uptime

Company operates maintain and protect critical services and applications, providing a solid and reliable platform for a broad array of network applications. The Managedway provides business with secure and scalable IT Infrastructure. The primary benefit of managed hosting is the connect to experts who are constantly monitoring your infrastructure, making sure it remains available and is performing at peak levels of performance. Managedway will create a custom managed hosting solution that is exclusively designed to meet the requirements of your business.

Managedway achieves 99.99% uptime last week.

Plan and Pricing

Managedway offering a high speed fiber optic networking solution for demanding business needs. It is a stronghold for critical system to their customers. A highly secure managed cloud hosting solution-engineered to meet unique business need for their customer. The Managedway represents the various plans like –

Deluxe from Svenska Domaner

Reseller-ultimate from miss hosting

Dual Intel Xeon E5-2620V2 from Torpix hosting

Aluminum from host Gator

Ecosite from Green Geeks

Premium from host Monster

Plus from blue host

Full SLA guarantee

Versatility can be scaled to support the most bandwidth-intensive application

Provide transparency from the core network to devices with fully automated reporting.

State of the art climate control systems

Protecting the integrity of systems.

Key Features

Managedway provides a various features for the customer satisfaction i.e. 5 e-mail accounts, unlimited number of MySQL, unlimited number of FTP-accounts, pre-installed Word Press, Daily backup, free support perfect for blog, gallery or small website, WHM, Control Panel, Disk Space 50 GBB and width 500 GB Domains Unlimited, global availability, full SLA guarantee, versatility & transparency of all servers, 100Gbps + Fiber Optic Network, climate control, 100Gbps+ backbone with Tier 1 peering, SSD support.

High Security Linux w, Solid State Storage Unified Dashboard and Admin Control Panel 25 GB, 50 GB, 100 GB Unlimited, ring protected, Cisco powered.

Technical Support

Managedway quickly recover systems, software and network problems at any time Support and Remote-Hands. The strategically located Managed Way facilities are an engineered stronghold, incorporating multiple levels of physical and environmental security. The premium network by Managedway is hardened with multiple layers support of redundancy and security, ensuring fast network connectivity regardless of volume peaks. Managedway hire only dedicated and proficient technicians for the customers. For this, hosting support Managedway provides email, live chat and telephone facilities.

Pros

Company offers high quality solutions at affordable rate. It provides benefit of Control panel, WHM, FTP, MySQL along with unlimited domain and redundant connectivity Support.

Cons

Sometime company does not provide full support to their customers. Although, company has competitive pricing but safety of websites is concerns if they have to share multiple domain for customers.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Cancellation or termination of your Service due to Service interruption is permitted only if you experience a continuous outage of Service for no less than 7 days or more or cumulatively for 14 days within 3 month continuously. You can cancel Service under this provision only applies to the single Service or equipment that has been subject to the outage. The service is provided and billed on the basis of a minimum period of at least one month, and continuously provide until canceled by the Customer, in writing, on not less than 30 days notice.

Conclusion

Managedway is a leading hosting provider that provides best connectivity to their customer. It supports to their customer for all queries regarding any problem. Because of safety from all natural and manmade disasters Managedway is the best solution for data storage and security.