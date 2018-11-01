Latest News And Web Hosting Review Runhosting

Runhosting : Company Overview

Runhosting provides various services including dedicated hosting, semi-dedicated, shared hosting and VPS hosting. Also, they offer SSL certificates for proper security. The company also provides free web hosting services along with some features. They deliver high standard services and use latest technologies. They offer reliability and high-performance web hosting solutions with 99.9% uptime guarantee as well as SSL certification. Also, hosting plans come with a range of features including unlimited disk space, multiple domain hosting, unlimited bandwidth, website builders, app installers, domain free for life and much more. On top of this, Runhosting guarantees 30 days money back and outstanding script support.

Runhosting, hosted over 500 000 websites, are highly committed towards their clients to make their online presence exceptionally good. They offered various services in association with AttractSoft GmbH, ranges from Domains to Shared & VPS Hosting, Semi Dedicated Hosting with SSL Certificates for ensuring security. AttractSoft GmbH headquarters are located at Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. It also offers free web hosting services with limited no. of features. Their main goal is to deliver high quality services and for this they are continuously developing their knowledge and using latest technology.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

High performance and reliability based web hosting services are delivered by company to their clients in terms of hosting packages which offers 99.9% Uptime Guarantee and SSL Certificates. Both of them simply indicates that website is maximum time up leads to fast loading of web pages and optimal protection offered to the content of site. It ensures reliability and top notch performance.

Hosting Plans

Premium and Free Web hosting Services of Runhosting includes Shared hosting, Semi Dedicated hosting and VPS Hosting. Premium Shared hosting offers two plans, namely, Personal hosting plan and Business hosting plan. They offered several features like Unlimited Disk Space and Unlimited Bandwidth with MySQL / PostgreSQL, Multiple Domains Hosting, Zacky App Installer, 1 FREE Domain, PHP5, ASP.NET, Perl (CGI), Website Builders. Other features are Automated App Installer, email based like filters, webmail and surely 30 days money back guarantee with 24 hrs support.

Semi Dedicated Hosting offers three plans, namely, Starter Semi Dedicated, Pro Semi Dedicated and Advanced Semi Dedicated. All of them offers Unlimited Disk Space and Unlimited Traffic with Unlimited MySQL or Unlimited PostgreSQL & Unlimited Domains Hosting. PHP5, ASP.NET, Perl (CGI), Zacky App Installer, High RAM, CPU, MySQL usage, Website Builders, Domain free for life, App installers, E-Mail related features with prompt customer support, money back guarantee, backup and script support.

VPS Hosting offers plans; Starter, Pro and Advanced VPS Hosting. All three offers VPS Management Panel, Dedicated IP Address, CPU, RAM, Simple VPS Control panel, Complete SSH Root Access, Custom firewall etc.

Free Web hosting offers limited features like Domain hosting for free, 1 Click apps installer like Joomla, WordPress etc., Web based file manager, Webmail & FTP Access, MySQL Database, Advanced Control Panel & Scripting support PHP, Perl etc., Support of IMAP/POP3, Sub domains and protection from Spam and Virus.

Features & Control Panel

SSL Certificates

30 days Money Back Guarantee

99.9% uptime guarantee

Domain names

24×7 customer support

Website Builder

Zacky App Installer

Support

24×7 customer support is delivered by Runhosting to their clients. Their trained and experienced staff resolves issues of clients in max 24 Hrs. and if they are seeking any kind of information or advice they revert to them with satisfactory response. Some of the important subject based FAQ`s are also available which are also quite beneficial for the clients.

Pros

A pioneer in Free Web Hosting industry

Delivers risk-free service

Offers custom in-house developed hosting platform

Quality services offered

Ensures reliability & security

Premium Customer Service

Cons

No Cons as such.

Cancellation Policy / Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy of Runhosting allows their customers to cancel their account on being unsatisfied or unhappy with the services used in 30 days of service being issued. After accounts being cancelled, company will refund their money to them.

With this, it also provides one chance to clients to test the services having features in the limited qty. before purchased them. Here client can first judge the services and if satisfied, buy them. But after purchasing them, if he feels something not good, then a 30 days money back guarantee is offered.

Conclusion

Runhosting a popular and reputed hosting company offers a wide range of services on cloud based platform. They are Shared hosting, Semi-Dedicated Hosting, VPS Hosting. It also offers services of Domains and for ensuring safety, SSL Certificates. It is considered as a pioneer in Free Web Hosting industry as it offers hosting service for free with limited no. of features, results in huge client base.