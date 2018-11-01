Latest News And Web Hosting Review Artehosting.com.mx

Artehosting was founded in 2001, based in Mexico. Their servers are located in Dallas, TX, and Michigan. Company offers shared hosting, dedicated servers, VPS and cloud services. However, this provider doesn`t provide uptime guarantee, but their servers have high-quality network connections and redundant power. They use quality hardware, therefore, hardware failure issue is very often. With their all hosting plans customer gets disk space, bandwidth, FTP, unlimited email accounts, domains and more. Company has good ticketing system, phone, and live chat support. Moreover, they provide fully managed dedicated servers as well. Pricing with this company is very competitive and uses latest technologies to keep site updated and upgraded.

Artehosting: Company Overview

ArteHosting started in 2001, one of the pioneer Web Hosting provider, head office situated at Mexico, offers domain registration and web hosting services in Latin America. Key services offered are domain registration, shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting, plan to distributors. Distributed data centers of the company are located in Dallas and Michigan, in United States.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Physical location of the servers of company leads to distributed data centers results in high uptime of servers which yields top notch performance as sites run most of the time with least downtime. According to the Uptime Report of the company, 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee is provided to clients.

With this, company has made the arrangements by which data stored on client’s site is backup on automated basis at the end of every week and secure SSL Certificates are also offered, by this it ensures safety and reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers five plans and all of them provides several features like Unlimited monthly transfer, Over 200 pre-installed scripts, Control Panel, E-mail/ FTP accounts, My SQL, Free Site builder, Subdomains, Free migration of files, Weekly backups, Web access via PHPMyadmin, SSH, CGI, PHP 5 and Ruby on Rails, Webmail, IMAP/ POP3, Autoresponders, email aliases, 30 Days money back guarantee and others.

Dedicated Hosting offers technical features like 14 IP addresses, Root access, WHM / cPanel and Plesk, Fully managed. Software’s offered are PHP, Perl, Python, CGI and Ruby on Rails, SSI and Cron Jobs JSQP. Other applications offered are Soholaunch, Softaculous, IP deny manager, Instant PHP Nuke, forums, chatroom, PHPMyadmin, Webstats, Analog, Raw Log Access, private SSL support, osCommerce, Cubecart, ZentCart etc. 99.9 percent server uptime guarantee.

Features & Control Panel

Support

Company has offered good customer support for round the clock. Technical support is required most, so the team of technical experts is dedicated for this. They are qualified, experienced, talented and offering their services in a user friendly manner. Service for 24 hrs. a day and 7 days a week is offered so that clients without looking at the clock can give the chance to company to serve them. Options of Live Chat, Phone & Ticket is offered to interact with the clients.

Pros

Technical Support for round the clock

High server uptime guarantee

Designing the Websites for free

Web hosting packages are flexible & economic

High security & reliability

Large size of HDD

Lots of gift programs

Informative manuals for guidance

Excellent Discounts offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Artehosting states if their customers are not satisfied with their service, within 30 days of date of service issued, refund of the clients paid amount is done in the context of web hosting services. They offered a money back guarantee within 30 days on being unsatisfied with services.

Conclusion

Artehosting, a web hosting provider, offers Web hosting, Dedicated Servers, Cloud hosting services to their clients with 99.9 percent uptime, 30 days money back guarantee and 24*7 technical supports.