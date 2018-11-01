Latest News And Hosting Review Unitedhosting.com.uk

UnitedHosting Overview

UnitedHosting is providing quality web hosting solutions with personal service since 1998. It is UK registered privately owned and debt-free company. Company is trusted by more than 80,000 websites and has grown with zero marketing expenditure as UnitedHosting rely on happy customers and word of mouth referrals. Maintaining private datacenter space in both UK and US facilities permit them to stay in control and flexible. Their Technical support team is also based on-site.

Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99% uptime last week for UnitedHosting. It has 100% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Hosting Plans

UnitedHosting is providing different web hosting plans, reseller hosting plan, cloud servers, dedicated servers and other solution and services like Domain name registration, SSL certificates, PCI compliance, web inspector, Spam experts spam filtering etc…

Features and Control Panel

UnitedHosting services consist of features like: cPanel Control Panel, FTP & SSH Access, Web Based File Manager, Instant Backups, AWStats Visitor Statistics, Web Based Email Access, POP3 & IMAP Mailboxes, SMTP Email Sending, SpamExperts Email Filtering, Softaculous 1-Click Installer, Latest PHP5, MySQL 5 Databases, Unlimited Sub Domain, Unlimited MySQL Databases, PHPMyAdmin, Scheduled Tasks / Cronjobs, Webalizer Web Stats, Remote MX Records, SPF & SRV Records, Email Aliases, Email Forwarding, Popular Software Optimization, WebDav, ImageMagick, Password Protection Tools, SSL Secure Server Space, Dedicated IP Addresses, Redundant DNS Nameservers, Raw Log File Manager, Catch-all Email, Auto Responders, Out of Office Reply, Mailing Lists, Scalable Hosting Solutions, Apache mod_rewrite, .htaccess.

Support

UnitedHosting provides 24 by 7, 365 days a year technical support through phone, mail, Helpdesk and knowledgebase. They guarantee 24/7 “minutes not hours” support.

Pros

Free SpamExperts protection for all mailboxes, free offsite backups, 4 times per day

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Customer request for cancellation should be submitted through the billing area (My Services > View Details > Management Actions > Request Cancellation). Client cancellation will be confirmed by UnitedHosting.

Conclusion

UnitedHosting is actively involved in lowering environmental impact, by reducing carbon footprint. From implementing larger program like powering the datacenter from 100% green renewable energy sources, through to the smaller ones that still make an important contribution to reducing UnitedHosting overall carbon footprint.

Since last 16 years UnitedHosting is hand-picking infrastructure to put up the most challenging of websites, delivering supreme performance, scalability, and uptime. Entirely no expense has been spared; from software choices through to hardware, there is no question of finding the middle ground.