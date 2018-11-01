Latest News and Web Hosting Review Websouls

Hosting Review Websouls
About Company – Hosting Review Websouls
Establishment: 2002
Parent Company: FutureSouls Group
Services Offered – Hosting Review Websouls
Web Hosting, reseller, VPS, hosting, dedicated servers
Hosting Platform: Linux and Windows
Hosting Features
- Unmetered email accounts, bandwidth, space, addon domains, MySQL and PHP
- Support CMS such as Joomla, Drupal, WordPress, and Magento
Hosting Features: cPanel Control Panel,
Customers – Hosting Review Websouls
What about Customers?
- Unmatched level of customer services with advanced tools to create an online presence
- Reliable, flexible, high-quality and cost-effective affordable services
- Enables customers to concentrate on core businesses to achieve their objectives. The clients can maintain and enhance their websites without any restrictions.
Support: 24.7.365 technical assistance by highly trained support team to resolve customer issues quickly
Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%
Cancellation and Refund Policy
No refunds will be given to customers who cancel their services prior to the end of the specified term. For account cancellation clients need to submit written request via email.