Latest News and Web Hosting Review Websouls

Establishment: 2002

Parent Company: FutureSouls Group

Services Offered – Hosting Review Websouls

Web Hosting, reseller, VPS, hosting, dedicated servers

Hosting Platform: Linux and Windows

Hosting Features

Unmetered email accounts, bandwidth, space, addon domains, MySQL and PHP

Support CMS such as Joomla, Drupal, WordPress, and Magento

Hosting Features: cPanel Control Panel,

Customers – Hosting Review Websouls

What about Customers?

Unmatched level of customer services with advanced tools to create an online presence

Reliable, flexible, high-quality and cost-effective affordable services

Enables customers to concentrate on core businesses to achieve their objectives. The clients can maintain and enhance their websites without any restrictions.

Support: 24.7.365 technical assistance by highly trained support team to resolve customer issues quickly

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Cancellation and Refund Policy

No refunds will be given to customers who cancel their services prior to the end of the specified term. For account cancellation clients need to submit written request via email.