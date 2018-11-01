Latest News And Web Hosting Review VPSget

VPSGet : Company Overview

VPSGet, a UK-based web hosting provider, founded by technical experts, having years of experience in virtualization technologies. High quality & branded hardware consisting of LSI/PERC RAID controllers, Supermicro/Dell server platforms, SAS 15k rpm drives in RAID-10 is used by company to ensure excellent performance and max reliability. Servers of company are in Tier III data center situated in Netherlands. With Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated hosting, Pure SSD VPS Hosting services are offered with hosting add-ons and relevant features with 24*7 support.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

VPSGet offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee with all their hosting plans. Company ensures their clients that their website is in safe hands as it is monitored by professionals day and night. It provides high performance based sites to clients, as when servers are monitored all the time, it results in less downtime because if any issue arises, it handles at the same time, results in sites running and up all the time.

In terms of proving reliability, company is using high quality and branded hardware and offers 30 days money back guarantee on feeling unsatisfied with their services to clients, which in itself is a sign of an honest provider.

Hosting Plans

Managed/ Self-managed VPS Hosting plan comes with Full root access, Free Managed Support, 24*7 Support, 30 Days Money Back Guarantee, Solus VM VPS Control Panel, Fast Provision, Fast backups or Snapshots, No setup fees and few others.

Shared hosting plans offers free managed support, Softaculous, cPanel, Private Ipv4, RAID-10 Storage, SSH Access.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Supports by IT Professionals

Full root access

SSH Access

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Free Managed Support

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

SolusVM VPS Control Panel

Fast backups or Snapshots

No setup fees

Softaculous, cPanel

RAID-10 Storage

Support

An excellent Technical Support for 24 Hrs a day and 7 days a week is rendered to customers continuously. As technical issues are not easy to understand for a common man so to handle or resolve them, is simply impossible, and this leads to the help required by clients from technical staff or team. A client can contact to the technical team by mail, filling a Contact form or by submitting a Support ticket. Live Chat option is also working on weekdays from morning 9’o clock to evening 9’o clock and in the weekends it works only when schedule is free. In case of emergencies, Phone is also available. Team will offer prompt response in a user-friendly manner. A good and informative Knowledgebase is also offered for users to help themselves.

Pros

Unmatched Quality Support offered

User-friendly hosting platform

Uptime & Money back guarantee

Multiple Services according to budget

Customized pre-made templates for OS

High-quality hardware

A good track record

Various payment methods

No. of articles for clients support

Hosting services are not oversell

High-quality brand new hardware

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on Shared Hosting & VPS Hosting packages. Refund Policy of the provider states that a client after using the services for first 30 days if feeling unsatisfied may ask for a full refund, as company’s policy allowed for the same. This guarantee is applicable on one product for only once. However, this policy does not apply to rent of dedicated server, domain names and software licenses.

Conclusion

VPSGet, an outstanding and professional web hosting company, provides Shared Hosting & VPS Hosting packages with ultimate customer support, high reliability, security, high uptime, top notch performance and satisfaction guarantee. According to the requirement of clients, right plan is provided by the company whether client is setting up their first blog or a big corporate house. Dedicated Servers are also offered with client specified configurations.