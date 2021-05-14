Easy Migration : A user takes backup from the on-premises SQL Server, saving it in an Azure storage account, and restoring it to your Azure SQL Managed Instance.

It allows to host up to 100 databases in the same SQL Server instance thus overcoming the cross-database querying limitation of the Azure SQL Database.

Supports the common language runtime (CLR) feature

Provides access to the system databases, allows the use of SQL Agent jobs, and provides the ability to take copy-only backups of the databases to Azure storage manually.

Dedicated Compute and storage services

Supports maximum database size of 8TB

High Availability: 99.99 to 99.995%

Low price

Service Tiers



The General Purpose and the Business-Critical

Business-Critical

Supports the In-Memory OLTP, readable secondary replicas, includes more memory per core

offers lower storage latency by using direct-attached storage.