- Easy Migration: A user takes backup from the on-premises SQL Server, saving it in an Azure storage account, and restoring it to your Azure SQL Managed Instance.
- Compatible with SQL Server and Linked Server
- It allows to host up to 100 databases in the same SQL Server instance thus overcoming the cross-database querying limitation of the Azure SQL Database.
- Supports the common language runtime (CLR) feature
- Provides access to the system databases, allows the use of SQL Agent jobs, and provides the ability to take copy-only backups of the databases to Azure storage manually.
- Dedicated Compute and storage services
- Supports maximum database size of 8TB
- High Availability: 99.99 to 99.995%
- Low price
Service Tiers
The General Purpose and the Business-Critical
Business-Critical
Supports the In-Memory OLTP, readable secondary replicas, includes more memory per core
offers lower storage latency by using direct-attached storage.