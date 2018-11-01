Latest News And Web Hosting Review D9Hosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review D9Hosting

D9hosting offers four type of hosting solutions at competitive price. With this hosting, get a 30-day money back guarantee, free setups, and transfers. Best for small and medium sized businesses. Their data centers are located in UK and US. Moreover, company gives 99.9% uptime guarantee with automatic daily backups that can restore through Cpanel. Their shared hosting platform comes with great features such as unlimited databases, domains, bandwidth, disk space and email accounts. Hosting includes shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated server and cloud hosting. On top of this, Cpanel is part of their hosting platform so that customers can control website management directly through control panel dashboard.

D9 Hosting Overview

D9 Hosting has been proudly hosting for various types of customers since 2007. The reason for establishment of D9 Hosting was to make people get rid of unreliable we hosting companies. The founders never doubted the company’s success. From being a favourite for individuals to the most preferred one by many enterprise clients, D9 Hosting has a loyal customer following based in 50 countries worldwide. In its 8 year long work journey, the company has served over 20,000 websites. D9 Hosting’s core values are stated as: Affordable Service, Reliable Servers and Friendly, Fast, Professional support for its clients.

D9 Hosting: Reliability and Uptime Report

D9 Hosting provides its users with 99.9% uptime guarantee. UK and US based datacenters provide customers with secured and stable hosting along with daily backups and easy restoration through cPanel.

D9 Hosting Plans

Shared hosting provides users with unlimited domains, sub-domains, Webmail, POP3 & IMAP, email accounts, Autoresponders, phpMyAdmin, MySQL Databases, SSL Certificate + Dedicated IP and free Site Transfer.

Reseller Hosting consists of five plans: Reseller 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. They provide with 50 – 200 GB Disk Space, WHM Control Panel, Unlimited cPanel Accounts, Free 1-Click Script Installs, 600 – 1500 GB Bandwidth, RVSitebuilder, RAID 10 Protected Disk Space, free backups and free site transfer.

Linux Virtual Servers consists of US VPS and UK VPS plans. US VPS provides Premium New Jersey Network, Full Root Access, Free VPS Management Control Panel and RAID 10 Protected Disk Space. UK VPS is located in Manchester.

Linux Dedicated Servers also provides UK and US Managed Dedicated Servers. It consists of 10,000 GB Data Transfer, Server Grade Hardware, Tier 1 Datacenter and 24/7 monitoring.

D9 Hosting: Features and Control Panel

Easy cPanel integration

Free Site Transfer

User-friendly Online Website Builder

Professional Templates available

Free Script Transfers

Free Database Transfer

No need for HTML, FTP and Programming Knowledge

D9 Hosting Support

D9 Hosting provides its clients with a lot of support options. Helpdesk provides 24/7 support related to technical, sales, design and issues related to abuse. Other options are support tickets, Live Chat, email and phone for UK and US based clients respectively. Video Tutorials, Knowledgebase and Downloads section provide users with the essentials of hosting and troubleshooting basic startup issues. Downloads are free. The company is also social media active with pages in Twitter and Facebook and user also have Skype option to lay hands on latest products and discounts.

Pros

Full-fledged support options.

Hassle-free money return policy.

Cons

Some uptime issues have been reported, though solved quickly.

Cancellation Policy

Customers are free to cancel their accounts at anytime. For cancellation, the client is required to inform the Company via support tickets and requesting account cancellation notice. This notice should be requested in advance to next renewal date. D9 Hosting gives customers no refund on cancelling accounts after 30 day money back guarantee term is over.

Conclusion

D9 Hosting provides its customers free website building along with assistance for beginners. Their starting prices are also competitive and very economical. Aim of D9 Hosting is to provide customers with impartial services and strong support. Other than Web Hosting, D9 Hosting provides SSL Certificates, Anti-Malware Scans, Domain Names, Bulk Domain Registration, Free Website Transfers and ID Protect services. D9 Hosting is a best selection for small and medium enterprises that require a user-friendly approach and effective web presence.