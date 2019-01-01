cPanel With WebHost Manager

cPanel and WebHost Manager combine to form a fully featured web hosting control panel system. The cPanel and WHM package allows us to manage every aspect of our server’s web hosting needs through two easy to use interfaces.

cPanel and WHM are both installed with every copy of the cPanel and WHM software and must be used together.

The cPanel and WebHost Manager package includes:

cPanel – Domain Owner Control Panel

WebHost Manager – Server Administration and Reseller Panel

Webmail Panel – Webmail Access Panel

Key Features include:

Free Installation

Unlimited Domains per Server

Complete Server Administration Interface

Fully Featured Domain Owner Interface

Separate Server Administrator, Reseller and Domain Owner access

Free Language Support

Free Virus Scanner

Free GameServers

WebHost Manager is the server administration interface which allows us to control and monitor our server from a easy to use web interface. Within WebHost Manager , we can manage domain accounts, restart services , manage our hosting and reseller accounts, install server and system software and modules, configure manual or automatic system backups, transfer accounts between servers, edit DNS, and more.

cPanel allows domain owners to manage and monitor their web site. This easy to use interface is packed full of useful features. Inside cPanel, domain owners can control their web site to a degree which was never before possible. cPanel gives domain owners a flexibility beyond that of the competition.

The use of cPanel allows domain owners to perform tasks that would normally not be possible. Domain owners can create email accounts, password protect directories, upload files, install software, and more. All without using the command line.

cPanel provides our customers with almost unlimited features so that we can tailor hosting plans to our specific customer needs.

cPanel gives our customers the ability to update their contact information, passwords, backup their site, setup subdomains, view their error logs, and more, we no longer need to perform these tasks for them. This reduction in overhead allows our support staff and system administrators to focus on providing the best possible hosting experience for our customers.