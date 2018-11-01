Latest News And Web Hosting Review BuyHTTP

Buyhttp is a reliable web hosting company oriented around customer service at affordable rates. It is privately owned and debt free from the past ten years. They have solid customer support team that provides professional and timely support. Moreover, company has various web and cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS options available to their users. Buyhttp has physical security for infrastructure including security badge access for all individual and smoke detectors for disaster recovery. Offers 99.9% uptime guarantee to keep sites and servers up and running all the time. Their plans are for individual, enterprise and web hosting on private, dedicated and semi-dedicated servers. Company offers SSL certificate, migrations, domain registration, SPAM filtering, sitelock security and more.
Buy HTTP : Company Overview
BUYHTTP, LLC, a customer focused, private, debt-free web hosting company having more than 9 yrs. of exp. , offers top notch quality hosting solutions to their customers worldwide. Company`s next-generation web hosting infrastructure is designed in such a manner that it may provide industry`s most trustworthy and scalable solutions, backed with dedicated technical experts support offering personalized rapid responsive support.
Its mission is to provide best class web solutions, most secure hosting services, best class experts support & deliver competitive & reasonable pricing.
Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report
99.9% Uptime guarantee is ensured by the provider which in itself is a high figure for uptime report directing max reliability & high performance.
In terms of security, features like SSL Certificates & Sitelock are offered so as to protect websites of clients from hackers, viruses and unauthorised users with their online communication. Data is continuously protected for free and backup takes place automatically in every 6 hrs.
Hosting Plans
Web hosting offers three plans; Personal hosting, Business hosting & Semi-Dedicated hosting. All the plans include the features Softaculous, Free website builder, free domain name, cPanel control panel, Web stats, unlimited MY SQL DB, E-Mail accounts, Sub Domains, autoresponders, forwarders, One-click script installers, PHP5, Programming & Database features with several guarantees.
Cloud Hosting offers features like various OS, R1Soft Backup Services with Add-on software/ services such as cPanel/ WHM/ Plesk, Litespeed, Softaculous etc.
Dedicated hosting provides features like unlimited admin time, free domain, expert support, 100% Uptime SLA, cPanel/WHM with Softaculous & Plesk for Windows.
Reseller hosting offers billing software, data protection, a domain name for free, site builder, cPanel, Softaculous and others.
VPS Hosting provides expert support, several guarantees, data backup, Softaculous etc.
Features & Control Panel
- Customer Support for 24*7
- 30 Days Money Back Guarantee
- 99.9% uptime guarantee
- Softaculous
- Free website builder
- Free domain name
- cPanel control panel
- WHM/ Plesk
- Webstats & E-Mail Marketing
- Unlimited MY SQL DB, E-Mail accounts, Sub Domains, autoresponders, forwarders
- One-click script installers
- SSL & Sitelock
Support
A good customer care is available for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year to assist customers in resolving their issues, to give them a proper advice or required info. Talented and trained staff delivers a quality response to clients in a less span of time. Knowledgebase & Tutorials are also offered for clients support.
Pros
- 99.9% uptime guarantee
- 30 days money back guarantee
- Domain name for free
- 24/7 In-house support of experts
- More than 9 Yrs. of hosting exp.
- State of the art environment
- Continuous protection of data for free
- Awarded for rendering excellent services
Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy
A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on the web hosting services. Within a period of 30 days, If clients found that services using by them are not satisfactory as expected then according to the refund policy of the company, client can ask for a refund of the amount paid and company may return the same.
Conclusion
Buy HTTP having State of the art environment with over 9 yrs. of rich exp. in offering hosting services inc. relevant features like 30 days money back guarantee, 99.9% Uptime guarantee, free domain, 24*7 expert support, and others. Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, VPS & Dedicated hosting, Cloud hosting services are served to the clients.