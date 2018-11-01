Latest News And Web Hosting Review Doroyalservers

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review DoRoyalserver

DoRoyal overview

DoRoyal is operated and run by Sidular. This hosting company started out as Deroyalservers.com back in April of 2012 but then later changed its name to DoRoyal hosting. The Company has its data center located in Kansas City. Their hosting has been reputed to be very reliable.

DoRoyal plans

The Deroyal.com hosting company offers their users 3 hosting pans to choose from; the starter hosting plan, Jester’s plan and the King’s plan.

The starter plan comes with 3 packages to choose from: the starter 2G hosting plan, the Starter 3G and the Starter 4G hosting plan. Features of the Starter 2G plan include: 2GB disk space, 60GB bandwidth, unlimited domains, custom PHP configurations and over 260 easy-install scripts. All these and many others for only $ 10.60 a year. The Starter 3GB hosting plan on the other hand comes with features such as 80GB bandwidth, 3GB disk space, custom PHP configurations and more than 260 easy-install scripts along with unlimited domains for just $ 22.97 per year. The Starter 4G hosting plans costs only $36.35 per year and comes with features like custom PHP configurations, over 260 easy-install scripts, 100 GB bandwidth, unlimited domains and 4GB of disk space just to mention a few.

Features of the Jester’s hosting plan are: unmetered bandwidth and web space, unlimited subdomains, Softaculous script installer, unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, weekly cloud back-ups, Spam Assassin, .htaccess and CGI-Bin along with many others. Other features of this hosting plan are Ruby on Rails, CloudLinux OS, Anti-virus Technology, online file manager, PHP version 5.3, video codecs (FFMPEG) and GD Library. Softaculous script included are Drupal, Joomla, WordPress, WHMCS, Zen Cart, phpBB, MyBB and SMF just to mention a few. Some freebies such as a free Comodo SSL, a free dedicated IP address and a free domain are also included in this hosting plan. This hosting plan goes for only $5.95 per month.

The King’s hosting plan goes for only $11.95 a month. Its features include 25GB-unmetered disk space, 250GB –unmetered bandwidth, unlimited subdomains, Softaculous script installer, unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, weekly cloud back-ups, Spam Assassin, .htaccess and CGI-Bin along with many others. Other features of this hosting plan are Ruby on Rails, CloudLinux OS, Anti-virus Technology, online file manager, PHP version 5.3, video codecs (FFMPEG) and GD Library. Softaculous script included are Drupal, Joomla, WordPress, WHMCS, Zen Cart, phpBB, MyBB and SMF just to mention a few. Some freebies such as a free Comodo SSL, a free dedicated IP address and a free domain are also included in this hosting plan.

DoRoyal: Features and control Panel

There are quite a number of features common to all the hosting plans. These are unlimited subdomains, Softaculous script installer, unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, weekly cloud back-ups, Spam Assassin, .htaccess and CGI-Bin along with many others. Other features of this hosting plan are Ruby on Rails, CloudLinux OS, Anti-virus Technology, online file manager, PHP version 5.3, video codecs (FFMPEG) and GD Library. Softaculous script included are Drupal, Joomla, WordPress, WHMCS, Zen Cart, phpBB, MyBB and SMF just to mention a few. Some freebies such as a free Comodo SSL, a free dedicated IP address and a free domain are also included. This hosting company also offers a 99.9% network uptime guarantee, 24/7 customer support, an anytime money back guarantee along with many others. Their hosting uses the powerful and easy to use cPanel Control panel.

DoRoyal: Reliability and Performance

DoRoyal hosting company uses powerful servers in their data center, which ensures that they offer excellent performance and reliability. On top of that, they employ the latest technology in the industry to deliver the best quality hosting. Their uptime is quite good at 99.9%, which makes their hosting services reliable.

Pros

This web host offers clients many features from which to choose. Clients enjoy up to 99.9% network uptime guaranteed. There is 24/7 customer support. Clients at DoRoyal are entitled to a 30-day money back guarantee.

Cons

Clients do not have phone, e-mail or live chat customer support. One data center may not be able to cater adequately for all their clients, especially international ones.

Cancellation policy

Clients at DoRoyal hosting company get a 30-day money back guarantee whereby you can get a full refund before 30 days are over if unsatisfied with services offered.

Conclusion

DoRoyal hosting company services are worth trying out since their hosting is reliable and performs quite well. They also offer very good uptime.