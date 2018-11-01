Latest News And Web Hosting Review BigScoots

Bigscoots offers premium hosting services with better hardware, great support, and outstanding network. They provide US based support which helps in managing, troubleshooting and creating new environment. Moreover, company offers a 45-day money back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. Their server network is redundant utilizes routing and switching products from top leaders in the industry. Apart from this, they offer best network equipment to support optimize overall network with lowest latency and jitter. Their hosting features include daily backup, SSD powered, premium hardware, optimization, superior network and many more. Bigscoots hosting services packed with various benefits. Web hosting is perfect for beginners, individuals, and small businesses while reseller hosting is best for personal business. In addition, VPS Server provides scalable performance platform with moderate traffic on the hand dedicated server is full customized and best for big business and high traffic sites.

BigScoots Overview

Bigscoots, a web hosting provider built its reputation by offering fast, reliable and performance hosting services to their clients. It is providing hosting solutions powered by SSD, Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, Managed VPS hosting & Dedicated Servers.

BigScoots: Reliability and Uptime Report

Superior performance and increased reliability is offered by Bigscoots. Company is partnered with trustworthy top brands and using cutting edge technologies. Data is protected by regular backups. High quality hardware & technologies helps in offering daily backups for free and is considered as a main component of a high performance and reliable web hosting environment. Data centres are situated at Chicago, IL, which is connected with max of other cities in the world. It ensures excellent network connectivity and offers 99.99% Uptime guarantee.

Hosting Plans

Bigscoots provide their clients SSD Powered Shared hosting which offers some of the unlimited features like Unlimited Databases, Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited Mailboxes. Some of the features for free of cost like Dedicated IP, Domain, SSL Certificate, Regular Backups with 24 hrs quality customer support.

Bigscoots SSD Powered Reseller Hosting comes with several features, some of them are unlimited like Domains, Subdomains, Databases, Mailboxes, FTP Account and cPanel Account. It also includes Domain Reseller, 100% White-label, Free SSL Certificate, Private Name Servers, Billing Software. Good Customer Support with Domains & regular backups for free are also offered.

SSD Powered Managed VPS Hosting comes with cPanel/WHM for free of cost, 2 IP Addresses & completely Managed 24/7/365.

Fully Managed Dedicated Servers, as the name suggest, offers 100 percent fully managed services, 99.99% Uptime guarantee, Full root SSH Access with monitoring services for 24*7.

BigScoots: Features and Control Panel

24*7*365 U.S. Based Customer Service

One click installs of more than 325 Software

45 Days Money Back Guarantee

cPanel/WHM

SSH Access & multiple PHP version

Website Migration for free

Free regular backups

IMAP/SMTP/POP Secured e-mails

Free Marketing & SEO Tools

Pure SSD solutions and SSD accelerated solutions

BigScoots Support

Excellent U.S. Based Customer support is delivered to clients round the clock. Whether customers seeking a solution of any issue, for troubleshooting, facing any technical problem, or building or managing a new environment, just give a call, speak to them via Live Chat, or send a Mail. They instantly respond client`s queries.

Pros

16 times faster hosting services

Exceptional Support delivered to clients

Optimal performance site

High quality Hardware and Excellent network connectivity

Accounts setup instantly

Build professional website

Fully managed web hosting services

Provides high protection to data

Cons

Shared web hosting without cPanel is offered.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Bigscoots is having a refund policy for their clients in which without asking any single question, they refund the money within 45 days on the request of the client and cancel their account. They are giving time of more than 1 month to judge the services they offered.

They are having hosting experts and industry leading hardware which builds confidence and thus they are very sure about the quality of their services and satisfaction of clients.

Conclusion

Bigscoots, a guaranteed web host with U.S. based customer support, pure SSD solutions & SSD accelerated solutions and 99.99% uptime guarantee offers 16 times faster shared, reseller web hosting services with effective VPS and Dedicated Servers.