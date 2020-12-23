The small-sized gadgets (IoT – Internet of Things) of the complex interconnected digital web have become intrusive in our personal lives, changing to a virtual lifestyle. Imagine that they are more than the world population. The computers, laptops, iPods, tablets, and IoT are vulnerable to malware like trojans, viruses, worms, spyware, further leads to espionage, and sabotage by hackers, state-sponsored actors, non-state actors, and terrorists.

The new technological advancement and evolution of the Internet have significantly diminished our privacy and confidentiality in the cyber-space. The cybercriminals exploit the vulnerabilities and commit economic, financial, political, and personal cybercrimes. The threat to security leads to loss of confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) and raises a concern to bring 100% secure cyber world.

Thus there is an urgent need to safeguard confidential or official information and to make cyberspace risk-free. The awareness, knowledge, measures, guidance, and guidelines can help to detect security breaches.

Security Threats

Low-Risk Threats

Adware : Most public services or free hosting providers host advertisements containing adult or non-adult materials. Although it's considered a low-risk threat, such pop-ups are annoying.

: Most public services or free hosting providers host advertisements containing adult or non-adult materials. Although it's considered a low-risk threat, such pop-ups are annoying. Bluejacking: Using Bluetooth technology, hackers connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices and send some message to another such device. Although it does not damage the privacy or device system, the threat-risk is calculated based on transmitted message content.

High-Risk Threats

Backdoor : Hackers bypass all regular authentication services by exploiting a vulnerability. Once the backdoor gets installed, the hacker carries out its malicious activities like installing malware infection as it eases the transfer efforts of those threats.

: Hackers bypass all regular authentication services by exploiting a vulnerability. Once the backdoor gets installed, the hacker carries out its malicious activities like installing malware infection as it eases the transfer efforts of those threats. BOTNET: The infected machine (through malware infection or drive-by downloads) called a bot or victim computer used for large-scale attacks like DDoS.

CyberSecurity

IAR (Information Asset Register)

Registers information assets (electronic & physical) for an entity, including data assets (customer information, database admin, server admin), information processing and facilities, components such as software assets, human-resources assets, and other details such as physical location, license details, business value, etc.

IAR Necessity/Requirement

Review & Manage IAR Register On Regular Basis : Most security concerned businesses ask each department to maintain IAR and review at least once a year. Audit your information mentioned in Soft/Hard documents, computers, or any mobile device with their classification, owner, custodian, and location. The IAR information is required to avoid risks and recover from a disaster.

: Most security concerned businesses ask each department to maintain IAR and review at least once a year. Audit your information mentioned in Soft/Hard documents, computers, or any mobile device with their classification, owner, custodian, and location. The IAR information is required to avoid risks and recover from a disaster. Asset Custodian : The asset owner organization assigns the responsibility with proper access control and ensures periodic review of access following the set classification level and control policy.

: The asset owner organization assigns the responsibility with proper access control and ensures periodic review of access following the set classification level and control policy. Classification Level & Control Policy: Identify the confidential information based on criticality value, legal and protection requirement with technical and physical control. An organization must have the policy to classify information, procedure, and source.

Risk Register