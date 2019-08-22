Latest News And Web Hosting Review Cloudways

About Company

Cloudways, a cloud platform, was founded in 2011 in Malta. The company offers user friendly way to their customers, using which, they may develop, monitor, manage web apps which are impressive or stunning without suffering from pain of cloud infrastructure. With this, company offers some additional services also to their clients such as DNS, E-Mail and load testing. It offers some of the great features such as Unlimited Domains, Managed servers, 15 key metrics, powerful control panel, 1 click SSL etc. It has launched more than 12,000 servers and more than 25000 web apps. It offers great customer support.

Company Services

Cloudways offers various types of services to their clients.

Managed Magento Hosting Managed Drupal Hosting Managed Joomla Hosting Managed MediaWiki Hosting Managed WordPress Hosting Managed WooCommerce Hosting Managed Prestashop Hosting

Other Services : Among other services, offered by company, there is a long list, so we are giving here few ones:

Basic Management Services

Varnish Cloud Hosting

OS Patch Management

SEO Hosting

Application Patch Updates

Cloud Monitoring

Free Website Migration

Speed Up Magento

Cloud Consultancy

Cloud Setup

PCI Compliance

Cloud Security

Multisite Hosting

Drupal Multisite Hosting

Magento Multisite Hosting

WordPress Multisite Hosting

Joomla! Multisite Hosting

Regional Cloud Hosting

Australia Cloud Hosting

UK Cloud Hosting

Singapore Cloud Hosting

Germany Hosting

Europe Cloud Hosting

Ireland Cloud Hosting

New York Cloud Hosting

Addons

Application Services (Category)

Security Addons (Category)

Rackspace Email Hosting

Blitz Load Testing

DNS Made Easy

Security Analysis

New Relic Application Monitoring

Application Management

Drupal Application Support

Joomla Application Support

Magento Application Support

WordPress Application Support

Plans Offered

There are three Cloud services offered by the Cloudways.

DigitalOcean : It offers 512 MB of RAM, 1 TB of Bandwidth, 20 GB of disk, 1 CORE processor at price starts from $5.00 per month. With this, company also offers unlimited apps which can be installed in just one click. Amazon web services : Its starting price is Rs.34.04 per month. It offers 2 GB of Bandwidth, 2 GB of Disk size for small size server. With this, company also offers unlimited apps which can be installed in just one click. Google Computer engine : Clouds begins at the price of $31.17 per month. It offers 1 GB of Bandwidth, 10 GB of Disk size for small size server. With this, company also offers unlimited apps which can be installed in just one click.

Customer Support

Cloudways offers excellent customer service to their clients. Their team of employees are technically proficient, has a good background, trained offers support to their clients for 24 hrs a day. They tried to solve your queries in much less time as possible and deliver you great satisfaction. They also offer you 30 days money back guarantee.

With this, it also offers great tools such as Power Dashboard, PowerCloud App to monitor your servers and ElasticStack to manage the cloud.

What’s New

Company is offering DigitalOcean Server on their managed platform for a small duration, two months to their first thousand servers and that too at free of cost. And for others, given a trial of same server for 14 days for free.

Contact Details

If you have any questions, concerns or comments for the company, you can contact them through their address or e-mail:

Office Address : Cloudways Ltd., 52 Springvale, Pope Pius XII Street, Mosta MST2653, Malta

E-Mail Address: join@cloudways.com