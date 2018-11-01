Latest News And Web Hosting Review XtraOrbit

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review xtraorbit

Xtraorbit offers hosting solutions especially small and medium sized businesses. Company is Egypt based hosting provider. They have various hosting options to choose from. Data centers are located in Texas and Egypt. Serving thousands of customers from 50 different countries. Their hosting services include dedicated servers, Shared hosting with unlimited services and VPS. Their data centers offer power sources and redundant network along with 99.9% uptime guarantee. Xtraorbit provides excellent hosting features including unlimited bandwidth, disk space, raw access, also offers eCommerce service, get complimentary antivirus to keep the site clean and hassle free. Their support team have qualified and experienced engineers available 24/7 via phone, email or live chat. Get number of template design options for site builder.

Introduction To Xtraorbit

Xtraorbit.com is an IT solutions company based in Alexandria, Egypt. They operate from data centers located in Houston, Texas and Cairo, Egypt. This company offers a variety of services from web hosting to domain registration and web development services.Xtraorbit.com hosting company was founded in 2002 and has been operating since then.

Performance / Reliability and Uptime report

Xtraorbit.com hosting company offers their clients a 99.9% network up time guarantee. On top of that, they operate from state of the art data centers, which are well equipped with the latest technologies. Moreover, the company uses high performance servers and great infrastructure, which ensures good hosting performance and reliability.

Hosting plans

Web hosting from Xtraorbit.com is offered only on the unlimited web-hosting package, which comes with features such as unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited e-mail accounts, 99.9% guaranteed uptime, a 30 day money back guarantee, an instant set up along with many others.

VPs hosting from the company comes in 6 hosting plans; starter VPS I, starter VPS II, Powerful VPS I, Powerful VPS II, extreme VPS I, extreme VPS II. Some of the standard features in all these plans include a 30 day-money back guarantee, instant account activation, 99.9% network uptime guarantee among others.

Dedicated server hosting from the company on the other hand comes with 6 hosting plans; Intel Dual Core 1.6GHz, Intel Dual Core 2.0GHz, Intel Dual Core 2.6 GHz, Intel Dual Core 3.0 GHz,

Intel Quad Core2.4 GHz and Intel Quad Core 2.5GHz.

Features and Control panel

The hosting services from this company come with a variety of hosting features. Some of them are instant account activation, unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth,99.9% guaranteed network uptime, a 30 day money back guarantee, FrontPage extensions, Anti-virus protection, Perl, MySQL,PHP5,raw access log files, web based file manager, Zend optimizer, Ion Cube, Webalizer stats, auto responders, and Who is privacy protection just to mention a few. Some of the other hosting features that are offered by Xtraorbit.com include free blog software, free forum builder, free domain parking page, free site visitors, unlimited e-mail accounts, Awstats, Spam protection, e-mail forwarding, e-mail aliases, POP3 and IMAP support, web based mail, robust network infrastructure, e-commerce ready along with many others.

The hosting from Xtraorbit.com uses the user-friendly cPanel control panel.

Pros

Xtraorbit.com hosting company offers their clients feature-rich hosting services.

The customer and technical support team from this company is available 24/7 to cater for the clients’ needs.

Clients at Xtraorbit.com enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee from the company.

Cons

The web hosting from this company offers clients no hosting plans from which they can choose.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

This company offers their clients a 30-day money back guarantee to their clients. This further ensures that clients can get a refund in case they are not satisfied with services the company offers.

Support

The customer support team at this company is available 24/7. The customer and technical support team can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat. Clients at the Company can also get further support from the company via

Coupons

Clients get 12 months free with every 2-year subscription for the unlimited web-hosting plan made to the company. Clients also get up to 25%off when payment is via Moneybookers.

Conclusion

The hosting services offered by Xtraorbit.com hosting company are reliable and offer very good performance. The customer support team and high performance servers improve the speed and reliability of their hosting services a great deal.