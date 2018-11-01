Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostneverdie

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Hostneverdie

Hostneverdie is a leading web hosting provider across the world, since 2009. They provide cost effective and quality hosting services at affordable rates. Services include dedicated servers, shared hosting with highest uptime guarantee. Moreover, hosting features include quality network of Softlayer, CAT, and CSLOXINFO, high-quality services, and Cisco devices, hosting services with a user-friendly control panel to install Joomla, WordPress, PhpBB, and osCommerce.Apart from these outstanding features, Hostneverdie provides automatic backup and great customer support. The server has an auto installer and unlimited bandwidth for hosting plans. Host fast is powered by Quad-core Intel Xeon and 12 GB of RAM including 1gbps network from ISP’s CAT.

Hostneverdie Overview

Hostneverdie was established in 2009 as a web hosting provider with great number of users. Their hosting services provide businesses with quality services at affordable prices. Company offers services ranging from VPS to shared hosting and dedicated server guarantees quality of all services. Strength of the company is its reliability and speed of the hosting along with excellent customer service. They provide high quality services at cheap price. Each hardware tools which company uses customer service as a server grade.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Company has major focus on reliability and speed of access. Their internet datacenter is Thailand`s popular center. Due to this, Web host offers high speed line and quality network. Their datacenter provide security of network of excellence. They have instant CMS installation with every hosting package. On top of this, company gives guarantee of 99.9% high uptime. They also emphasize commitment to development.

Hostneverdie has opted hosting performance from Dells` latest high efficiency and security. With Quad Core Intel Xeon processor and ECC RAM for server gives tremendous speed and network. Additionally, Company also delivers 1GBPS network and direct connection to ISP.

Plans and Pricing

This webhost is the one the most popular hosting provider of Thailand. Whether CPU, RAM or hard disk all delivers maximum efficiency. Their all hosting plans are affordable and feature rich. Company`s web control panel is easy to use and flexible. They also offer installatron, it allows users to quickly install around 130 open source scripts with few clicks.

`Baby` Plan: This plan include 10GB of disk space, 2000 MB/mo of bandwidth, 1 Domain and 3 databases.

`Kiddie` Plan: Kiddie plan package comes with 15GB of disk space, unlimited bandwidth, 1 domain and 7 databases.

`Business` Plan and `Business Pro` Plan: It includes 20GB of disk space, unlimited bandwidth, 2 domains and unlimited databases. On the other hand, Business Pro plan has 5000 MB/mo bandwidth, unlimited domains and 10 databases.

`Enterprise` and `Enterprise- Extreme` Plan: Both plans include 30 GB of disk space. Rests features are different. Enterprise plan have unlimited bandwidth and database along with 5 domains. While, Enterprise pro includes unmetered domains, 15000 MB/mo bandwidth and 15 database.

`Ultimate` Plan: As the name explaining its features, ultimate plan has unlimited Disk space, bandwidth, domains and database.

Company`s all hosting plans are flexible and offer daily automated backup. All package have email accounts and 24/7 support.

Features and Control Panel

Company`s hosting services provide high speed wind strength. Apart from above mentioned plan features, they use Cisco high quality web host stable. Their system include auto installer CMS. Webhost use only latest MySQL database and Phpmyadmin access. Also use programming language such as DHTML and HTML. Customers get unlimited POP3 email accounts with SMTP, Unlimited AutoResponders, mail forwards and filtering mail with SpamAssassin. Their cutting edge server hardware includes features such as Cisco UCS servers, Enterprise drives, DDR3 ECC RAM and more.

Their instant install control panel is great. It includes features such as instant shopping cart, portals, forums, calendar, form mail, calendar, wiki. Password protected directories and web based file manager also included in control panel.

Technical Support

Hostneverdie has solid customer support. They provide free website service to move from one to another provider. Their premium support is available 24/7 via Email and Support ticket. Well experienced technicians monitor server every time and give comprehensive response. Support channels also include knowledgebase and flash tutorials.

Pros

One of the leading hosting provider. Their plans are under budget and according to customer demands. Rock solid support and infrastructure. Best feature of this hosting provider is their money back guarantee.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Customers are eligible for a refund within 15 days from the date of account activation. If customers want to cancel their services, they need to give written request via email. Support team will send request further.

Conclusive Remark:

Hostneverdie is providing hosting service solutions to number of personal web sites and business. They provide reseller, VPS, dedicated server and shared packages for customers. Hosting Packages includes uptime guarantee, 24/7 support and 15 days money back guarantee. They achieve 99.9% customer satisfaction through reliable, fast and secure hosting services at cheap rates.