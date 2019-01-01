Shared Linux Web Hosting Services

Linux operating system has been known to be very stable and robust. Any website hosted on Linux will have very high up time (of the order of 99%). A website designed for compatibility with a Linux based web server meets the scalability requirement easily without making any website's design changes. We have been providing professional web hosting services with our linux hosting plans for thousands of businesses and IT professionals like you. We specialize and offer Linux based hosting solutions for people who demand their website reside on fast, reliable servers with the most stable operating system in the world.With Linux you can use Perl, PHP, MYSQL databases, use cgi scripts and a whole lot more.

Linux and Windows 2003 are types of operating systems that web servers use to host websites. You do not need to know any real detail of either to make a decision as to which you need but here a few guidelines.

Just because you use a windows desktop PC doesn\'t mean you have to opt for Windows web hosting. The operating system you use on your desktop has little to do with your choice of web hosts. As long as you understand how to use your FTP or web publishing software, your can use either operating system.