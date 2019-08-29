Arvixe Secure and Fast Managed WordPress Hosting Packages Declared
New managed hosting offerings for WordPress websites
- Featuring security
- Reliability
- High-speed
- Automated remote backups
WordPress is constructed to be served using the Apache web server, in some applications, leaner, newer Nginx server can perform better.
Using custom-built virtual servers supplied by their datacenter Arvixe can provide
- Reverse proxied
- Load balanced
Managed WordPress hosting on secured locations depending on the customer's need.
Managed WordPress hosting packages will become available in three options
WordPress Hosting From Arvixe
With Arvixe, you will get best WordPress hosting tuned and compatible with any WordPress theme or plugin. Company provides optimized environment for increasing speed and security of your WordPress websites.
- Pre-Installed and Pre-Configured WordPress : Arvixe provides basic WordPress installations, Users doesn't need to worry about installation.
- Performance and Security Designed for WordPress : Company prevent hackers and spammers from WordPress website. Users freely enjoy their tour to WordPress website.
- International Data Centers : Host WordPress in the US, Europe, and soon Asia for international reach.
- WordPress Hosting That Scales : Company offers Shared, VPS, Dedicated and Cloud Hosting. Users can get 24/7 support for managed WordPress hosting
- Inc500 Award Winner : Till date, company has got many awards for world class WordPress hosting Products.