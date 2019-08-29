Arvixe Secure and Fast Managed WordPress Hosting Packages Declared

New managed hosting offerings for WordPress websites

Featuring security

Reliability

High-speed

Automated remote backups

WordPress is constructed to be served using the Apache web server, in some applications, leaner, newer Nginx server can perform better.

Using custom-built virtual servers supplied by their datacenter Arvixe can provide

Reverse proxied

Load balanced

Managed WordPress hosting on secured locations depending on the customer's need.

Managed WordPress hosting packages will become available in three options

WordPress Hosting From Arvixe

With Arvixe, you will get best WordPress hosting tuned and compatible with any WordPress theme or plugin. Company provides optimized environment for increasing speed and security of your WordPress websites.