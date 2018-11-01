Latest News And Web Hosting Review AptHost

AptHost Overview

Apthost a leading domain management and Arizona company providing a range of web hosting solutions. Their team of highly experienced professionals specializes in domain and hosting services by using high-quality server and network for their website. Apthost has its center located in Fayetteville, Arizona from the past 15 years. Moreover, It offers security for a domain. There are no hidden fees and customers get instant activation of their accounts. Customers get options to choose from their hosting plans- APT-5, 10, 15 and 20. The company also provides 45-day money back guarantee and 24/7 support. Apart from this, Apthost provides some great features with their hosting plans including Cpanel, CGI, PHP, MySQL, Perl and instant account activation.

AptHost.com, a web solution provider, offers high web hosting solutions for web designers or developers, entrepreneurs and IT managers all over the world, since 2000, when company was founded. Reliable, prompt and reasonable web hosting solutions are offered at international level. For web publishing companies, new opportunities are created by offering them simple and less expensive hosting solutions.

AptHost Plans

Apthost offers Shared Hosting and Semi Dedicated hosting plans with Unlimited Websites, Ruby on Rails, Perl 5.8+, Unlimited Sub Domains and Parked Domains, Shared IP Address, Unlimited Cron Jobs Web-Based File Manager, phpMyAdmin, Database Backups, Custom SSL, Secure Server Multiple Shopping Carts, Unlimited Mailing Lists, Email Filters, Spam Filtering etc.

Addons features like : Dedicated IP, SSL Certificate and Domain name registration by incurring some amount.

Shared hosting plans starts with 5000 MB of Storage space, 100 GB of monthly bandwidth and Semi Dedicated hosting plans begins with 30,000 MB of Storage space, 300 GB of monthly bandwidth.

cPanel Reseller hosting plans starts with 10,000 MB of Storage space, 250 GB of monthly bandwidth. Iti ncludes some of the reseller features like WHM Reseller Access (Web Host Manager) Overselling Enabled RV Skin Installed/Enabled and other E-Commerce,Database, Developer features and others.

VPS are offered with 512 MB of Memory, 25 GB of Disk Space, 400 GB of Bandwidth.

Dedicated Servers with Unmanaged & Full Root Access, 100 Mbps of Port speed, 2 GB of RAM & 2 TB of Bandwidth(in the first plan)is offered.

It includes optional Addons like cPanel License, Dedicated IP, Domain Name Registration, SSL Certificate and System Administrator Assistance.

AptHost: Reliability and Uptime Report

Apthost offers high performance by providing 99.9% Uptime Guarantee to their clients. They monitored their servers throughout the day so as to keep them up all the time.

A solid global clientele is enjoyed by company which results in popularity and reputation spread everywhere. Servers are not overloaded with several user accounts which ensures maximum reliability and max uptime.

AptHost: Features and Control Panel

Simple scripts installed in just few seconds

Setup of accounts in a very less span of time

Data Migration at free of cost and from any cPanel

45 Days Money Back Guarantee and 24x7x365 good customer service

Non crowded self healing servers

Instant activation of accounts

CGI, Perl, PHP 5, RoR, MySQL

99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee

Pros

Instant Services are offered

Exceptional Customer Support provided

User is not bound by any agreement

Transparency is there; No hidden fees

Innovative partner program

High Standards and Integrity

Quality is not compromised due to quantity

High powered web hosting solutions

Cons

Support via E-Mail is not offered

Cancellation policy

Policy for Cancellation allows the user to cancel the service requested or any other request, if not satisfied with the same, within 45 days, from the date of service or request being issued by company to client for a refund. It is applicable on Shared and Reseller hosting.

Conclusion

AptHost offers a complete portfolio of plans which are meant to raise the demand and for anticipating growth. Whatever requirements your website have, Apthost provides you with a perfect plan which may deliver you max satisfaction with high quality, maximum reliability and overall good performance with excellent support.